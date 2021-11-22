Metallic Minerals Announces Completion of Exploration Programs at Keno Silver Project and $1.56 Million Warrant Exercise by Resource Investor Eric Sprott

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce that to-date it has successfully completed seven drill holes totalling 1,599 metres of the currently ongoing drill program at the Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan ('HPM') project located in Quebec. Thus far drilling has tested approximately 550 metres of the 1.95 kilometre airborne electromagnetic anomaly resulting in significant pyrrhotite with minor chalcopyrite mineralization observed in all seven holes. The observed sulphide is consistent with the mineralization mapped on surface (see August 16 news release). The sulphide consists of metre-scale massive to semi-massive pyrrhotite as well as intermittent breccias and disseminations over tens of metres within a dark fine grained gabbroic unit. A handheld portable Niton XRF confirms the presence of nickel, copper and cobalt within the sulphide intervals and assays are pending.

