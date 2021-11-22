New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Continue to Identify New Drill Targets - Kinsley Mountain Gold Project - Nevada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR) ("Emgold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following exploration update for its advanced stage Golden Arrow Property, NV ("Golden Arrow" or the "Property"). The Company has identified 34 new gold and silver exploration targets for follow up, six of which are deemed high priority and 10 of which are deemed medium priority. Two of the high priority targets are in the vicinity of the known resource areas called Hidden Hill and Gold Coin. Four of the high priority targets are on new claims staked by the Company.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO