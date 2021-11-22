SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY! In E’town, Clarkton and Bladenboro, merchants are primed and ready for shoppers

ELIZABETHTOWN — Like the colder weather, the year-end run of holiday retail shopping season has arrived.

That means giving some serious thought to potential gift items for family, friends and business associates: After all, Christmastime is fast approaching. Small Business Saturday, an answer to the big-box retailers’ Black Friday push and internet retailers’ Cyber Monday, figures to generate lots of traffic here this weekend.

With concerns over COVID-19 still hanging around, family Christmas traditions were altered or temporarily dropped altogether last year. Things are looking better, based on encouraging state records for coronavirus cases and deaths; there is hope, and plans, to get back even closer to some sort of normalcy around the Christmas tree and holiday dinner table.

What are local and area merchants expecting this season? Retail stores traditionally have banked on the extended holiday shopping season to bolster their profits. This year will be no different.

The sales, even still labeled Black Friday, have inched closer to Halloween.

The president of the N.C. Retail Merchants Association told Charlotte NPR radio station WFAE that he’s concerned about how stores around the Charlotte region will handle the holiday shopping season. He’s saying retailers in the state likely will have trouble hiring temporary holiday workers.

Garrett Cutter of the Las Vegas-based National Merchants Association said he’s not expecting “anything out of the unusual this year.”

The National Retail Federation said consumers plan to spend an average of $997.73 on gifts, holiday items and other non-gift purchases for themselves and their families this year, according to the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Despite the continued supply chain disruption, this is on par with consumer spending last year.

This year, 90 percent of U.S. adults plan to celebrate the upcoming holidays, including Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, up from 87 percent last year.

“Similar to last year,” the federation said on its website, “consumers are prioritizing gifts for family and friends and purchases related to holiday celebrations such as food or decor. Overall plans for holiday spending remain slightly below the pre-pandemic high of $1,047.83 in 2019, as fewer consumers plan to spend on non-gift purchases for themselves and their families.”

Clothier Ricky Leinwand on Nov. 1 incorporated a new hunting and fishing department into his 87-year-old business on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown.

“It’s about 2,000 square feet of camouflage, whether they’re waders or jackets or pants or gloves. You know, around southeastern North Carolina there are a lot of hunters,” he said. “And we’ve got the children’s, ladies’ and men’s. We feel like that’s going to be a big part of our Christmas. Something new. We’ve always had it, but it was always mixed up with our other merchandise. Now it’s a separate department.

“We’re going to be having that on sale. We’ve got the ads ready to go. We feel like folks don’t need to go out of town now to get hunting and fishing clothing and accessories.”

Because of the COVID-19 situation, Leinwand said, his department store did OK a year ago during the annual retail shopping season.

“It certainly was down,” he said. “Our business started picking up in March of 2021. About a year after the COVID really started. We’ve been on fire since March.”

Leinwand’s rolled out a six-day Black Friday sale on Monday and will carry it through Sunday.

“We’re actually looking for a record-breaking November and December,” he said, “which are our two biggest months of the year, obviously.”

Store hours will be extended. Beginning next week, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the store will stay open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekday hours will be extended to 7 p.m.

“We’ve got some great merchants in Elizabethtown,” Leinwand said. “We want people to think, ‘Shop Elizabethtown first.’ “

Amy’s, the women’s clothing store on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown, plans to hold Black Friday sales from Tuesday to Saturday. That will be 20 percent off in the entire store. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This will mark owner Amy Johnson’s third Christmas for her store.

She reported that last year’s shopping season was business as usual.

“I couldn’t tell much of a difference … We always do extremely well during Christmas,” said Johson, who is 39. “I’m open on the Sundays in December, too, and people come and do a lot of shopping then.”

On those last Sundays of 2021, Amy’s will remain open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. And she will be open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are closed on Thanksgiving.

“I think so,” she replied when asked if she expects another year-ending surge in foot traffic. “Yes, it’s been good the last two years.”

Likewise, 51-year-old Tina Boussias reported “a very good Christmas last year.”

She runs Yia Yia’s Gifts & More on West Broad Street in the downtown district. Dec. 4 will be her seventh year in business.

Though she will not be participating in actual day Black Friday or Small Business Saturday sales this year, she did do an open house on Nov. 7. “It was wonderful. Absolutely fabulous,” she said. “Everybody talked about how it was great.”

Because of a family event, she will be forced to close Thanksgiving, Black Friday and the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Still, she hopes to double the profits from 2021.

“Everybody’s already shopping early,” Boussias said. “I think it’s the whole fear of not being able to get it in. Shipping issues.”

Managers for Family Dollar and Dollar General in Clarkton said they were not allowed to speak to the media.

Lawrence McDougald owns and operates McDougald’s Store on North College Street in Clarkton. Established in 1917 by his grandfather, Albert Gillespie McDougald, the hardware stands beside the railroad tracks.

“We get some” holiday shoppers, the 74-year-old Lawrence McDougald. “Hardware’s not the greatest item for anything anymore. You’ve got Lowe’s and all that stuff. They just wear you down to a frazzle. General merchandise is what we sell.”

In a contrast to most retailers, he said, the holidays are the slowest time of the year for his hardware establishment.

“The summer’s our best time,” he said. “We cater to farming, and we have tools that you use at home. We carry a little bit of everything.”

McDougald said he expects to see more internet shopping this year, a trend that has accelerated over recent holiday shopping seasons as many people prefer to avoid the large crowds and long lines.

In Bladenboro, the recent Main Street retail acquisition Two Broke Teachers of Bladen will experience its first holiday shopping season. The original store opened in Tabor City.

“We’re very excited about it,” said store manager Tyler Peavy, who is 26. “We’ve already had our Christmas Open House, and we’re pretty decked out. All the Christmas decor is up. We’re going to be doing some specials for Black Friday, as well. Within a week, we’ll be announcing what’s going on there. We’ve got Small Business Saturday, as well.

“It’ll be a big weekend because we have Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. And we’ll be doing specials for both of those.”

Two Broke Teachers of Bladen specializes in farmhouse decor, farmhouse furniture and florals. That includes a wide variety of merchandise from candles to picture frames “to anything you need to make your space a little more beautiful,” she said.

Peavy said she has noticed that people are buying for themselves this year to decorate in anticipation of having their families at home.

“I think this year people will be really excited. We’ve got more opportunity to gather together and go out and do a little more shopping and getting together for holiday times,” said Peavy. “We’re all going to be gearing up for all the holidays. I think we’ll all be excited because we missed out last year.”

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal.