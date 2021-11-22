ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Two Fox News contributors quit over Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 movie ‘Patriot Purge’

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two longtime Fox News contributors have quit over host Tucker Carlson’s “Patriot Purge,” a three-part movie on the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg announced on the conservative news site The Dispatch, which they co-founded, that they’re resigning after seeing fabricated claims and conspiracy theories frequently shared by...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Geraldo Rivera
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jonah Goldberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Fox Corporation#Fox Nation#Fbi#Capitol#The Dispatch#Npr#Maga#The Washington Post
Primetimer

Fox News should never have approved Tucker Carlson's softball interview with Kyle Rittenhouse

Carlson's sitdown Monday with the teen who was acquitted last week of fatally shooting two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin "was a sickening display of how far we’ve fallen as a nation — media maniacs like Carlson conflating anarchy with patriotism, and the right embracing deadly violence as they once did conservative values," says Lorraine Ali. During the interview, says Ali, "Carlson also cued up Rittenhouse to deny accusations that he’s a white supremacist who was drawn to the protest by his opposing beliefs. Yet Tucker Carlson Tonight — which showed footage from the protests that worked in Rittenhouse’s favor — somehow failed to produce the widely circulated photo of Rittenhouse in a bar with two Proud Boys, wearing a 'Free as F—' shirt and flashing what appeared to be a 'white power' hand gesture. Instead, the show spent much of the hour reiterating the same victim/hero/blameless child lines. Rittenhouse revealed an immense amount of entitlement — and some of the same hubris he displayed on his face during the trial — when recalling how bad his first round of attorneys were for his case. They were not there in his best interest, he maintained, but rather were using him to further their own cause. Carlson nodded." Ali adds: "Next up from America’s most widely watched right-wing ideologue, a documentary about Rittenhouse due out next month, woven from material shot by a film crew embedded with Rittenhouse throughout the trial — despite Rittenhouse’s defense attorney saying he 'didn’t approve' of the production. And Fox should have never approved of this softball interview, either, where a vigilante was coddled by a madman, and humanity was forsaken for ratings. ALSO: Fox News has provided 13 times the coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse than that of the Ahmaud Arbery trial.
KENOSHA, WI
Upworthy

Two Fox News contributors share an open letter explaining why they quit the channel for good

Fox News recently debuted a three-part series on the capitol insurrection hosted by Tucker Carlson that pledged to tell the "true story behind" the January 6 attack. "Patriot Purge," which aired on Fox Nation, Fox News' subscription streaming service, claims the attack was a "false flag" operation instigated by left-wing activists and the government is using it to strip Trump supporters of their rights.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The people resigning from Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s documentary aren’t heroes

Fox News commenters Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes resigned from the network this weekend in protest. The two said they could no longer work at an organization that promoted Donald Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. In particular, they pointed to Patriot Purge, hosted by Tucker Carlson, a Fox series about the January 6th insurrection that falsely and incoherently claims the American left is using government resources to imprison and torture noble right-wing patriots.It’s important to have responsible voices on the right denouncing Fox. Conservative partisans, and Fox audiences, need to hear the truth from voices...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Primetimer

Brett Baier confirms "there were concerns" about Tucker Carlson's Patriot Purge docuseries

Baier was asked on Fox News colleague Brian Kilmeade's radio show about an NPR report that Baier and Chris Wallace objected to the Tucker Carlson Originals Fox Nation docuseries to higher-ups at Fox News. “Brian, I don’t want to go down this road,” Baier responded. “You know, I mean, there were concerns about it definitely… I think that the news division did what we do we do when we covered the story.”
TV & VIDEOS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump’s 2024 map

NEVER TOO EARLY — Because we’re POLITICO, Marc Caputo has a story up this morning on DONALD TRUMP’s potential 2024 map. Granted, it’s not terribly surprising, centering on the five states that JOE BIDEN flipped in 2020. But the level of engagement within Trumpworld this far out — that we didn’t necessarily expect.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AdWeek

Conservative Commentators Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg Leave Fox News Over ‘Outrageous’ Tucker Carlson Fox Nation Special

Two longtime Fox News contributors Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg announced last week that they’ve resigned from the network. Both lifelong Republicans and conservative writers (Hayes formerly for Weekly Standard, and Goldberg formerly for National Review), the men were paid contributors who appeared on the network’s news side programming over the years, primarily Special Report with Bret Baier and Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace.
ENTERTAINMENT
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
46K+
Followers
35K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy