Halberd Successfully Eradicates TNF-a, a Major Contributing Factor to Alzheimer's Disease

 6 days ago

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) successfully eradicated 85% of Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α) from synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) in preliminary testing. Through Halberd's patented extracorporeal process, in combination with its patent-pending laser eradication methodology, TNF-α was eliminated through exposure to tuned...

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Conversation is a critical element of caringfor a loved one with Alzheimer’s Disease

More than six million Americans have been diagnosed as having Alzheimer’s Disease and that number is growing at too fast a rate; the projection is that the numbers of Alzheimer’s patients will more than double by 2050. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 11.2 million Americans are volunteer caregivers for loved ones with the disease. In fact, family members and friends account for 83% of all Alzheimer’s caregivers. The pros are trained to know what to do, but “civilian” helpmates may need help.
HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Drug Designed for Alzheimer’s Disease May Hold Promise for Treating Glioblastoma

Summary: A class of drugs called BACE1 inhibitors, originally designed to treat Alzheimer’s disease, shows potential for the treatment of glioblastoma brain cancer. New Cleveland Clinic research found that drugs originally designed to help treat Alzheimer’s disease may hold promise for glioblastoma, the most common and lethal type of primary brain tumor.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

The hunt for a simple blood test to detect Alzheimer's disease

Even in the prime of our lives, while still healthy and clever, our brains may be secretly developing the deadly plaques and tangles of Alzheimer's disease. The first sign of trouble is memory loss—and, by then, damage is done. But innovative new blood tests can now detect these hidden signs...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Person
Lou Gehrig
MedicalXpress

Mutant mice breakthrough finds probable cause of Alzheimer's disease

A team of WA researchers may have discovered a cheap, revolutionary treatment for Alzheimer's disease—and the key is a body part you may not expect. Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians and the leading cause of death for women, according to Dementia Australia. Of around 472,000...
SCIENCE
WDAM-TV

New brain scan improves diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. This disease robs you of your memory, thinking, and time. With more than six million Americans living with this disease, and 57,000 people in Mississippi suffering from this type of dementia, WDAM wanted to help. We sat down with...
HATTIESBURG, MS
#Disease#Tnf#Drugs#Sec#Eradicates#Jackson Center#Halb#Csf#Halberd Corporation#President Ceo#Cte
scitechdaily.com

Physical Activity May Improve Alzheimer’s Disease by Lowering Brain Inflammation

Physical activity has greatest benefits for people with worse disease pathology. No one will disagree that an active lifestyle is good for you, but it remains unclear how physical activity improves brain health, particularly in Alzheimer’s disease. The benefits may come about through decreased immune cell activation, according to new research published in JNeurosci.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WNEM

Local expert studies Alzheimer’s, disease prevention

November is Alzheimer’s awareness month, and more than 6 million Americans struggle with the disease. Despite the millions raised for research and therapy, so much is still unknown. "There are lot of people that are unaware, that think it's a natural part of aging. Alzheimer's is actually associated with unhealthy...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Discover Mag

A Personal Glimpse at Living With Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease

This story is the third in a three-part series about early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Read part 1 here and part 2 here. Anitra Mostacero was an over-achiever. She joined the Air Force at the age of 19 and rose the ranks to become a Senior Master Sergeant. Along the way, she earned a bachelor’s degree, an MBA and several certifications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Obesity
Health
Economy
PTSD
natureworldnews.com

Alzheimer’s Disease Vaccine? Antibody Experiment in Mice Could Lead to this Breakthrough

Scientists from UK and Germany had discovered a new approach in not just treating Alzheimer's disease - the leading cause of dementia - but also generating vaccine from it. The novel method for treatment has shown success in reducing symptoms of the disease using mouse models. Both the antibody-based treatment and the protein-based vaccine exhibited promising results, although it is unclear if the vaccination works on humans.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Disrupted Circadian Regulation of Cognition in Alzheimer’s Disease

Summary: Amyloid-beta accumulation in the brain may contribute to deficits in circadian regulation of learning and memory during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Circadian dysfunction linked to Alzheimer’s disease is known to disrupt sleep and daily activity patterns. New research in a mouse model of the disease suggests beta-amyloid buildup in the brain, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, could also contribute to deficits in circadian regulation of learning and memory early in the disease process.
OHIO STATE
mentaldaily.com

Texas study yields new biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease

A team of researchers who released their recent findings in Nature Aging showcased how declines in a measure of brain network organization precede cognitive impairment observed among older adults. The study also determined that brain network declines are more profound among people with lower educational attainment. indicating how the social...
TEXAS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Alzheimer’s vaccine: Are we close to a shot that will reverse/prevent the disease?

Researchers are celebrating successful trials of a drug that could not only treat someone who has Alzheimer’s, but also vaccinate people against the mind-wasting disease. In what could be a “transformative” leap in the treatment and eventual prevention of the disease, scientists say they have been able to reverse memory loss in mice with features of Alzheimer’s and are ready to move on to human trials.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

The power of sleep in Alzheimer’s disease

There is a well-known connection between sleep disruption and risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Multiple studies in humans and mouse models indicate that sleep disruptions raise the risk of AD by increasing the accumulation of disease-relevant proteins such as amyloid-beta (A-beta) in the brain. The lab of Dr. Jeannie Chin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Seeking Alpha

Synaptogenix: High-Risk High-Reward For Potential Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

SNPX did not achieve primary endpoints in two Phase 2 studies for Bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease in moderately severe to severe patients. Synaptogenix (SNPX) is a small biotech company that is developing Bryostatin 1 for neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Fragile X Syndrome. The company has conducted two placebo-controlled studies in AD, both of which failed to meet the primary endpoints. As discussed further below, these studies identified a narrowed patient population and treatment parameters that suggest disease improvement can be achieved. Therefore, in August 2020, SNPX initiated a third placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial. In June 2021, the company announced it had enrolled 58 patients for the study and the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) had found no safety issues for the first 40 subjects enrolled. Given the pace of enrollment at about 6 patients per month, full enrollment is expected by early 2022, completion of the study by mid-2022, and read out in 3Q2022.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health and Fitness Hits

Alzheimer's disease might be cured with a new method.

David Gate, Kavon Rezai-Zadeh,Dominique Jodry, Altan Rentsendorj, Terrence Town and Pietro Martinez. A team of UK and German scientists has devised a promising new technique to possibly treat Alzheimer's disease—as well as vaccinating against it. Alzheimer's symptoms in mice models were decreased by antibody-based therapy and protein-based vaccination created by the researchers. The findings have been published in Molecular Psychiatry. Researchers from the University of Leicester, the University Medical Center Göttingen, and the LifeArc medical research foundation collaborated.

