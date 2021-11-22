Halberd Successfully Eradicates TNF-a, a Major Contributing Factor to Alzheimer's Disease

SNPX did not achieve primary endpoints in two Phase 2 studies for Bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease in moderately severe to severe patients. Synaptogenix (SNPX) is a small biotech company that is developing Bryostatin 1 for neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Fragile X Syndrome. The company has conducted two placebo-controlled studies in AD, both of which failed to meet the primary endpoints. As discussed further below, these studies identified a narrowed patient population and treatment parameters that suggest disease improvement can be achieved. Therefore, in August 2020, SNPX initiated a third placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial. In June 2021, the company announced it had enrolled 58 patients for the study and the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) had found no safety issues for the first 40 subjects enrolled. Given the pace of enrollment at about 6 patients per month, full enrollment is expected by early 2022, completion of the study by mid-2022, and read out in 3Q2022.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO