On November 16th, Square Enix will release a big new update for Outriders, and the best news is that it's totally free! The New Horizon expansion features four new Expeditions, a new Transmog system, new weapons skins, balancing to the game's classes, and more. It sounds like a big chunk of content, and it won't be the last, as the Outriders Worldslayer expansion is set to release sometime in 2022. In a press release, Square Enix's Jon Brooke talked up New Horizon, and how it should appeal to both current fans, and those that haven't played yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO