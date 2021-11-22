News to Know (11/22/21)

PITTSBURG, Kan. – On Friday Pittsburg police and fire joined forces for their annual Badges and Burgers event. The heroes, doing some work on the grill. For five bucks, folks could get a burger or cheeseburger, chips, and bottled water.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Cecil Floyd PTA held its 30th annual craft fair Saturday. For 30 years the PTA has held the show to help raise money for the school. There were 125 vendors on hand for the craft fair with a variety of items available. Nearly every classroom was packed to capacity as more than 1,000 people came to shop around.

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A new business in downtown Pittsburg is full of history. The White Elephant Emporium offers vintage home decor items. Stephanie Watts and Danielle Beitzinger opened the store in a warehouse that was built in the mid-1800s and passed down through Watts’s family. Now the store is refurbished and ready for business.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System was set for a pediatric covid-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday. 160 doses were available, and 60 spots had been reserved. The remaining 100 doses were open to walk-ins.

SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT: What’s your exercise of choice? Do you prefer running or walking… or maybe you are a swimmer or just enjoy hopping on a bicycle? Join our KOAM Facebook discussion and cast your vote @ koamnewsnow.com/vote.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.