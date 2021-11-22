ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

News to Know (11/22/21)

By Tawnya Bach
 6 days ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. – On Friday Pittsburg police and fire joined forces for their annual Badges and Burgers event. The heroes, doing some work on the grill. For five bucks, folks could get a burger or cheeseburger, chips, and bottled water.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Cecil Floyd PTA held its 30th annual craft fair Saturday. For 30 years the PTA has held the show to help raise money for the school. There were 125 vendors on hand for the craft fair with a variety of items available. Nearly every classroom was packed to capacity as more than 1,000 people came to shop around.

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A new business in downtown Pittsburg is full of history. The White Elephant Emporium offers vintage home decor items. Stephanie Watts and Danielle Beitzinger opened the store in a warehouse that was built in the mid-1800s and passed down through Watts’s family. Now the store is refurbished and ready for business.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System was set for a pediatric covid-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday. 160 doses were available, and 60 spots had been reserved. The remaining 100 doses were open to walk-ins.

So, what’s up with the purple street lights? Or are they blue?

PITTSBURG, Kan. – If you drive in Pittsburg, you may notice something a little off about the nighttime lighting: purple street lights. Some see purple, some see blue (even cameras sometimes don’t agree). But, at any rate, that’s not on purpose. According to Evergy, the issue with the lights “allows too much of that blue-purple light spectrum to come through which changes the color of the light.”
Santa pays a visit to Pittsburg for Small Business Saturday

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Finishing Touch in Pittsburg celebrates Small Business Saturday with Santa. Santa has been busy across the four-states over the past week, making visits at several locations and he made time to stop by The Finishing Touch. While customers were there, they could get their photo taken with Santa and even order some custom prints to send off to grandma and grandpa.
Volunteer serve others on Thanksgiving Day

CARTHAGE, Mo. / JOPLIN, Mo. – Area organizations and volunteers let strangers know they’re thankful for them this Thanksgiving. The Carthage Crisis Center delivered more than 400 Thanksgiving day meals. The center also hosted 22 of their residents, along with family and friends, for some food and fellowship. Jim Benton,...
McDonald County students inducted into JAG

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students were inducted into JAG. JAG stands for Jobs for America’s Graduates. It’s a program designed to make sure students are ready for their next steps after high school, whether that’s college, military service, or entering the workforce. Today the school...
Miami Public Library turns 100

MIAMI, Ok.–The Miami public library is celebrating 100 years of bringing books into the community, but its history actually goes back much farther. “They existed a little longer than that. but the first building, the first actual library building opened in November of 1921. and it was a Carnegie building, and it was the last Carnegie grant funds in Oklahoma,” said Marcia Johnson, director of Arts and Culture for the Miami public library.
SEK-CAP offers rental assistance to homeless residents

GIRARD, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Community Action Program is offering rental assistance to homeless residents. The program will begin accepting applications for the Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program on November 29. To qualify, applicants must be certified homeless or about to become homeless by a social service agency. Also...
