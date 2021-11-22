Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSE American

The giant magnetoelastic effect measured in magnetic elastomers enables new energy generators for wearable and implantable electronics. It is hard to imagine our life without computers, the Internet, smartphones and other portable devices. Powering, charging and recharging these devices became part of our everyday routine. This task is simple and intuitive: we just connect our devices to the power grid to recharge the embedded battery, which is relatively heavy, bulky and rigid. However, this established approach does not work for all technologies. Smart micro- and nanomachines for water cleaning, drug delivery or surgeries1, wearable textile- and skin-based electronics2 for lifestyle, fitness or health monitoring, and implantable electronics3 are just a few examples of the many applications that require new ways of delivering energy to the device. The rapidly developing field of bioelectronics requires energy sources that are light, mechanically flexible, stretchable, durable, biocompatible, recyclable and even biodegradable. Among promising approaches for smart wearables or implantable electronics is the realization of self-powered functional elements, which are able to harvest or generate energy from the mechanical motion of the body without external power supplies4. The primary technologies currently used for biomechanical-to-electrical energy conversion involve electric-field-based capacitive effects such as piezo- and triboelectricity. Inspired by the success of these concepts, there is an intensive search for energy generators that can provide sufficient electrical currents and that possess low impedance to power regular semiconductor electronics and resistive sensor elements for monitoring body motion as well as physiological and environmental parameters.

