InnerScope Inc. is Launching Free Self-Check Hearing Tests and Affordable Hearing Aids Nationwide

About 60 million Americans suffer from some type of treatable hearing loss. Hearing loss can negatively affect nearly every aspect of everyday life, including emotional health, mental health, social skills, relationships, performance at work or school, self-esteem and even quality of life.

Hearing loss can also take a toll on a person’s physical health. It’s been linked to cardiovascular disease, a 5-fold risk of dementia risk and a 3-fold risk of falling. To make matters worse, only 1 in 5 people who would benefit from a hearing aid actually use one.

This is the result of a fragmented, $10 billion industry that’s made hearing care products largely inaccessible for many. Limited access to free hearing testing combined with the high cost of hearing aids contributes to the problem. Many individuals living with hearing loss are unable to find an affordable solution — or sometimes, they’re unaware that they have an issue.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) wants to close the gap between people who need hearing services and people receiving assistance. The company aims to disrupt the hearing aid industry with a direct-to-consumer strategy focused on education and empowering individuals to take control of their hearing health.

InnerScope’s Unique Approach to Hearing Health

Instead of operating out of a clinic or medical office, InnerScope deploys automated self-check hearing screening kiosks and online hearing screening programs to major retailers, pharmacies and grocery stores. At the moment, InnerScope’s free hearing screening kiosk is the only solution of its kind offered by major retailers or pharmacies.

InnerScope’s hearing screening tests are fast, efficient and provide instant results. They incorporate educational content about the health and cognitive impacts of untreated hearing loss. Most importantly, they encourage consumers to take action to treat their hearing loss through recommended lifestyle changes and InnerScope’s hearing products.

InnerScope offers accessible and affordable hearing aids and related services both in stores and online. InnerScope’s network of retailers plans to carry InnerScope’s products, enabling consumers to purchase them right after their free test and ensuring a seamless sales pipeline.

InnerScope can deliver hearing aid solutions at 50% to 75% lower cost without sacrificing quality. Its most notable product includes an app-controlled, self-adjusting hearing aid. It also offers a full line of hearing and ear-care accessories as well as nutritional hearing supplements for maintaining proper hearing health.

As a bonus, InnerScope is launching its subscription model, which will help make hearing aids even more affordable for consumers.

Growth Strategy

InnerScope plans to be represented in thousands of different locations in North America within the next 18 months. It already has partnered with national online and retail locations, including Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH).

After a 3- to 6-month ramp-up phase, InnerScope estimates its kiosks will generate a minimum of $20,000 monthly revenue each, with the capacity to produce earnings and leads beginning on the 1st day of deployment.

InnerScope’s business model focuses on its direct-to-consumer hearing aid products, monetized kiosks and distribution agreements. The company estimates rapid growth and expansion in the coming months as it continues to solidify its kiosks and products within major retailers nationwide.

Learn more about InnerScope and its stock information here.

