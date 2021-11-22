ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Man hit, killed while getting out of car along I-79 in Allegheny County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6arn_0d3o9mQU00

PITTSBURGH — A man died when he was hit by a pickup truck Monday morning along Interstate 79, police said.

The man had crashed into a guiderail shortly before 5:30 a.m., and he was hit by the truck as he got out of his car, according to investigators.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, officials said. He said he didn’t see the man until the very last second, and he couldn’t stop fast enough.

At this time, no charges are expected, police said.

Southbound lanes of I-79 were shut down near the Mount Nebo exit until about 7 a.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man shot and killed in Avalon, suspect detained

AVALON, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Avalon late last night, police say. The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to a request for assistance around 10:21 p.m. in the 100 block of California Ave. Police found the victim shot in the chest. He was...
AVALON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Arrest made in Avalon homicide

AVALON, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection with last night’s homicide in Avalon, police say. Brennan Lamar Fife, 31, of Avalon, was apprehended at the time of the shooting and has been charged with criminal homicide. He is currently in the Allegheny County jail. The arrest comes after...
AVALON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Accidents
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 taken to UPMC after crash involving a Port Authority bus

PITTSBURGH — A man and a woman were taken to UPMC Mercy hospital following a three-vehicle crash in the South Side involving a Port Authority bus. Two vehicles — a Nissan Maxima and a Ford Bronco — were traveling down 18th Street toward Carson at high speed about 10:05 a.m., crossed the center line, made contact with each other and then one of the vehicles slid into the side of a Port Authority bus, which was traveling outbound up 18th Street in the opposite direction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mount Nebo#Accident#Wpxitraffic#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pickup crashes through Cranberry Township storefront

CRANERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There was an unexpected surprise for employees and Black Friday shoppers at the Five Below store in Cranberry Township, Butler County. A pickup crashed into the front of the store shortly after 3:30 p.m. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, according to Butler County 911. Officials...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WPXI Pittsburgh

Michigan highway closed after semi overturns, spills milk

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — A highway in southeastern Michigan was forced to close Saturday afternoon after an overturned semi-truck began leaking milk onto the road, authorities said. The eastbound lanes of Michigan Highway 14, known as the M-14, were closed near Plymouth after the truck fell over, WDIV reported. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Baltimore shooting: 7 people injured, including teen

BALTIMORE — Seven people, including a 16-year-old, were wounded Sunday after a gunman opened fire in a Baltimore neighborhood, authorities said. None of the people shot suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. At about 3:35 p.m. EST, police received a call about a shooting in the Broadway East neighborhood of Baltimore,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Durham mall shooting: 10-year-old among 3 shot in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. — A shooting on Black Friday at Durham’s Southpoint mall left a 10-year-old and two other people injured, police Chief Patrice Andrews said Friday. Off-duty police officers working in The Streets at Southpoint called for assistance when they heard gunshots just after 3:20 p.m., Andrews said at a news conference. Responding officers found three people injured with gunshot wounds, she said.
DURHAM, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Minnesota teen fatally shoots boy, 5, while making video for social media

BROOKLYN, PARK, Minn. — A Minnesota teen fatally shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence Thursday while handling a gun to make a video for social media, authorities said. The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The teen was related to the younger child but the two were not siblings, Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told the newspaper.
MINNESOTA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
79K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy