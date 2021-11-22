Man hit, killed while getting out of car along I-79 in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — A man died when he was hit by a pickup truck Monday morning along Interstate 79, police said.

The man had crashed into a guiderail shortly before 5:30 a.m., and he was hit by the truck as he got out of his car, according to investigators.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, officials said. He said he didn’t see the man until the very last second, and he couldn’t stop fast enough.

At this time, no charges are expected, police said.

Southbound lanes of I-79 were shut down near the Mount Nebo exit until about 7 a.m.

