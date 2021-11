CLEVELAND — As the Cavaliers attempt to take that next step, one of their bright young stars will unfortunately not be with them. The club announced Friday that Collin Sexton will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The 22-year-old guard underwent the procedure Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic "after additional evaluation over the past week determined that surgery was the best course of action to treat the affected area."

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO