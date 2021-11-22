11/22/21 Morning Rush: Opelousas Police investigate death of a child

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A family is still seeking justice and mourning the life a child; a child ripped from them by senseless gun violence. Lebron Robinson, 10 was shot once in the chest during a drive-by-shooting that happened in Bastrop, Louisiana on the Fourth of July 2021. Currently, there are still no official suspects in […]

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO