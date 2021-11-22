ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

11/22/21 Morning Rush: Opelousas Police investigate death of a child

KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ydnX_0d3o9Y1C00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.

Today’s Headlines:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

6-year-old killed in St. Landry Parish 4-wheeler crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A child was killed in a Sunday evening ATV crash in St. Landry Parish. The crash was reported near Frilot Cove at the St. Landry/Evangeline Parish line. The unidentified male victim, age reported as 6-years-old, was transported to an Opelousas hospital where he died. No additional details are known at this […]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette church, Popeyes on West Pinhook vandalized

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Vandals smashed the windows of multiple businesses along West Pinhook Road in Lafayette. New Beginnings Church, an auto body shop and Popeyes, near the Oil Center, all received heavy damage. Pastor Larry Wilson of New Beginnings says police are investigating after someone threw a brick through two church windows and fled the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
State
Wisconsin State
City
Broussard, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Opelousas Police#News 10#Suv#Cbs News Poll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Louisiana man pleads guilty in airline baggage scam

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty in an airline baggage scam that resulted in more than $300,000 in fraudulent claims, federal prosecutors said. Pernell Anthony Jones, Jr., 31, of Kenner, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and mail fraud. For each count, Jones faces up to 20 years in […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

LDWF: Three teens rescued from Vermilion Bay after vessel capsizes

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) deputies rescued three boys from Vermilion Bay this morning, Nov. 26. LDWF agents were alerted around 6 a.m. about a capsized vessel in Vermilion Bay with two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old clinging to the […]
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy