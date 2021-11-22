ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Commentary: Giving thanks that we can beat COVID

By Will Wood
Delaware County Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy family used to take a long-weekend trip with another family every March. During our March 2020 trip, on our last day, we heard that schools would be closing for two weeks. A hard look at the tea leaves suggested that it would probably be longer. Knowing that we were facing...

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
pipestonestar.com

Give thanks

As this issue of the Pipestone County Star will be dated Nov. 25, which is Thanksgiving, I thought it was worth taking the time to express a little gratitude and explore the benefits of being thankful. The Bible tells us in 1 Thessalonians 5:18, “In every thing give thanks: for...
PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Giving thanks as we slowly embrace a return to normalcy

For the first time in two years, Thanksgiving has a sense of normalcy to it. The pandemic continues, but the risks — thanks to the miracle of vaccines — seem far more manageable. That alone is reason to give thanks as we gather with family and friends. Our modern gladiators...
FESTIVAL
Chronicle

Richard Stride Commentary: Do We Really Have Anything to Be Thankful For?

We see them all around us this time of year, reminders to “be thankful.”. We can certainly find a lot to not be thankful for. We are certainly not thankful for COVID-19. We are certainly not thankful for the ideological and political divisions we see all around us. We are certainly not thankful for higher grocery and gas prices.
SOCIETY
KFOX 14

What can we be thankful for despite the latest COVID-19 surge?

El Paso, Texas — In honor of Thanksgiving this week, what can all of us across the Borderland be thankful for?. While COVID-19 cases have been on the rise again locally in recent weeks, we can be grateful that the virus is not taking nearly as deadly a toll as it was at this time last year.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But almost two years of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the recent research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Gazette

How can you give thanks in everything?

“Let us be thankful for the fools,” wrote Mark Twain. “But for them the rest of us could not succeed.”. Is there more to thankfulness than this rather cynical view expressed by one of America’s most beloved humorists?. Yes, say a cadre of kids with some rather remarkable ways to...
RELIGION
North Dallas Gazette

Why We Should Give Thanks Everyday

As so many of us in this country pause to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, it seems like a good time to remind all of us that every day should be a day for giving thanks. We should consider how blessed we are as a nation and as a people. While so many of us struggle with such issues as racism, poverty, sickness, and homes and homelessness, we are still blessed. This is important, in spite of whatever problems we might be facing individually or as a society.
SOCIETY
KGUN 9

Truly Nolen: which bugs we can be thankful for and why!

As Fall begins, two pests normally spotted this time of year are beginning to crawl around town. Truly Nolen’s Anthony Molina is here to explain two particular pests and provide some do-it-yourself tips on how to combat them. In addition, Anthony will talk about how some of the positions the company is hiring for locally.
TUCSON, AZ
Dallas News

Even as we shoulder our burdens, we can still be thankful

Turmoil, angst, drama and chaos: All of our lives contain those elements, in varying degrees for a multitude of reasons — so in the midst of it, finding something to be grateful for can be a challenge. Many of us are feeling the pinch of inflation and higher gas prices,...
BUSINESS
Delaware County Daily Times

Editorial: Let’s celebrate fellowship this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving traditionally is one of the most beloved occasions of the year. Its nonsectarian nature makes it something that just about everyone can celebrate. Indeed, today will still be marked by turkey and the trimmings, football games and everything else that goes with the festivities. But it’s been quite some time since we’ve been able to celebrate this day without at least a bit of the anxiety that tinges so much of our lives in the 21st century. Families typically reflect the broader political divide in our country. In recent years any gathering of extended family was accompanied with worry that the conversation would turn toward a controversial topic and get ugly.
FESTIVAL
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy