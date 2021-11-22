ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Overview of Follicular Lymphoma and Frontline Treatment

By Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, University of Michigan
onclive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexey Danilov, MD, PhD: Hello. Welcome to the OncLive® Insights®seminar. I’m Alexey Danilov, a professor of hematology and hematopoietic stem cell transplant. I’m also a codirector of the lymphoma center at my institution [City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duarte, California]. With me is Dr Tycel Phillips, an associate professor...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
onclive.com

Dr. Shah and Dr. Wang on Managing CRS and Neurotoxicity in Leukemia/Lymphoma

Bijal Shah, MD, Moffit Cancer Center, Michael L. Wang, MD University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Bijal Shah, MD, MS, and Michael Wang, MD, discuss management strategies for CAR T-cell therapy–related cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity in leukemia and lymphoma. Bijal Shah, MD, MS, associate member, Department of Malignant...
CANCER
onclive.com

Advances With Systemic Therapy and Surgery Underscore the Need for Multidisciplinary Care in Ovarian Cancer

Utilizing a multidisciplinary approach to care is critical in the field of ovarian cancer with the substantial advancements that have been made with systemic chemotherapeutic regimens, PARP inhibitors, maintenance therapy, and surgical interventions. Utilizing a multidisciplinary approach to care is critical in the field of ovarian cancer with the substantial...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Iqbal on the Emergence of Checkpoint Inhibitors in Upper GI Cancers

Syma Iqbal, MD, discusses the emergence of checkpoint inhibitors in upper gastrointestinal cancers. Syma Iqbal, MD, assistant professor, Division of Oncology, assistant program director, Fellowship Program, Department of Oncology, educational officer, Division of Oncology, co-director, Liver Cancer Program, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck Medicine of USC, discusses the emergence of checkpoint inhibitors in upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Malhotra on Challenges with Precision Medicine in Advanced Solid Tumors

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, MPH, discusses challenges with precision medicine in advanced solid tumors. Jyoti Malhotra, MD, MPH, interim director, Phase I and Investigational Therapeutics Program and medical oncologist, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, associate professor of medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, attending physician at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, discusses challenges with precision medicine in advanced solid tumors.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
State
California State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Health
onclive.com

Dr. Stefanovic on the Emergence of Umbralisib in MZL and Follicular Lymphoma

Alexandra Stefanovic, MD, discusses the emergence of umbralisib in marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. Alexandra Stefanovic, MD, associate professor of medicine, Department of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine, hematologic oncologist, hematologist (malignant), Duke Cancer Center, Duke Health, discusses the emergence of umbralisib (Ukoniq) in marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and follicular lymphoma.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Clinical Trials of Frontline Treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Toni Choueiri, MD: Welcome to this Cancer Network Presentation, Around the Practice: The Shifting Treatment Paradigm for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma. I'm your host, Dr. Toni Choueiri, Director of the Lank Center for GU Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. And joining me today are Dr. David Braun from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Moshe Orenstein from Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Tian Zhang from UT Southwestern. Would you each introduce yourselves? David, Moshe and Tian. David?
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Galsky on Developments in SOC Metastatic Urothelial Cancer Treatment

Matthew Galsky, MD, discusses key developments in the standard-of-care treatment of patients with metastatic or advanced urothelial cancer. Matthew Galsky, MD, professor of medicine, director of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, director of the Novel Therapeutics Unit, co-director of the Center of Excellence for Bladder Cancer, Tisch Cancer Institute and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, discusses key developments in the standard-of-care treatment of patients with metastatic or advanced urothelial cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Bupathi on Considerations for Second-Line Sequencing in RCC

Manojkumar Bupathi, MD, MS, discusses considerations for second-line treatment sequencing in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Manojkumar Bupathi, MD, MS, medical oncologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, discusses considerations for second-line treatment sequencing in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC). A main consideration in sequencing therapy for patients with RCC is...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Follicular Lymphoma#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#Indolent Lymphoma#B Cell Lymphoma#Onclive#Nhl
targetedonc.com

Overview of ALK+ NSCLC

Karen Reckamp, MD: Hello and thank you for joining this Targeted Oncology™ presentation titled, “ALK Gene Rearrangements as a Therapeutic Target in Non–small Cell Lung Cancer.” I’m Karen Reckamp, professor of medicine, and director of the Division of Medical Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Joining me...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onclive.com

Dr. Hinrichs on Unmet Needs with Cellular Therapy in Metastatic Epithelial Cancer

Christian S. Hinrichs, MD, discusses unmet needs with cellular therapies in metastatic epithelial cancer. Christian S. Hinrichs, MD, chief of Cancer Immunotherapy, and co-director of the Duncan and Nancy MacMillan Cancer Immunology and Metabolism Center of Excellence, program co-leader of the Cancer Metabolism and Growth Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, professor of Medicine at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, discusses unmet needs with cellular therapies in metastatic epithelial cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Why Should Someone Pursue a Fellowship in Oncology?

Richard J. Bleicher, MD, FACS, and Salvatore Nardello, DO, discuss what brought Dr. Nardello to the breast cancer field, what made him decide to pursue an oncology fellowship, and what residents should think about when choosing a fellowship location. Richard J. Bleicher, MD, FACS, and Salvatore Nardello, DO, discuss what...
HEALTH
onclive.com

Dr. Ganesan on Leveraging Precision Medicine to Improve Cancer Care

Shridar Ganesan, MD, PhD, discusses improvements in precision medicine and the need to enroll patients with different molecular subtypes into specifically designed clinical trials. Shridar Ganesan, MD, PhD, Chief, Molecular Oncology and Associate Director for Translational Research at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, and attending physician at Robert Wood...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
onclive.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Status to Arfolitixorin for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

The FDA has granted a fast track designation to arfolitixorin as a potential therapeutic option for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. The FDA has granted a fast track designation to arfolitixorin as a potential therapeutic option for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), according to an announcement from Isofol Medical AB.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

ABVD-Based Regimens May Improve Survival in CLL that Transforms to Hodgkin Lymphoma

Compared with other regiments, patients with CLL who develop Hodgkin lymphoma AVBD may help to improve overall survival in a patient population with a traditionally poor prognosis. Doxorubicin, bleomycin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine (ABVD)-based therapy regimens may help to prolong the survival of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who develop...
CANCER
onclive.com

HR+ MBC: Palbociclib Plus Endocrine Therapy on Time to Chemotherapy

Sara A. Hurvitz, MD: Time to chemotherapy has become a more popular end point to be reported in clinical trials of endocrine-based therapy. I think all of us would agree that it’s meaningful to patients to delay the initiation of chemotherapy. The longer we can give them an endocrine-based approach, probably the better their lifestyle or quality of life will be. The investigators from the PALOMA-2 and PALOMA-3 trials provided a pooled analysis, looking at the subgroup of patients who were treated on these 2 studies with palbociclib [Ibrance] plus endocrine therapy and what their time to chemotherapy was as their next subsequent post-progression therapy and compared that to patients who were treated in the placebo arms of these clinical trials. In this analysis, more patients who were treated with endocrine therapy alone were noted to receive chemotherapy as their first treatment after being off of the study compared to those patients who were treated with palbociclib plus endocrine therapy. Palbociclib treatment was associated with a prolonged time to chemotherapy, as well as progression-free survival across all subgroups that were analyzed. Those on palbociclib who were being treated as a first-line therapy with no prior endocrine therapy had a greater delay to chemotherapy than those patients who were being treated with palbociclib plus endocrine therapy as a second-line approach. These data, of course, aren’t very surprising. But in all, I think these data support the use of a CDK4/6 inhibitor as not only benefiting patients in terms of an improvement in progression-free survival but also importantly delaying a time to the patient needing to move on to chemotherapy.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

The Nature and Prevalence of Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: Hello, and welcome to this Pharmacy Times® Insights program. Today we’re going to be talking about treatment innovations in relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma. My name is Bhavesh Shah, and I’m the associate chief pharmacy officer for hematology-oncology and specialty pharmacy at Boston Medical Center. Joining me in this discussion are my colleagues Dr Amitkumar Mehta, who is an associate professor for the division of hematology-oncology at the University of Alabama [at Birmingham Comprehensive Cancer Center], and Dr Javier Munoz, the program director for lymphoma at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Management of Patients With Marginal Zone Lymphoma: Current Treatment Options

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: Moving along, we described the pathophysiology and prevalence. Let’s talk about treatment. How do you treat patients? Is it the same? You watch and wait, and I’m sure there’s maintenance therapy. Amit, do you want to take that question?. Amitkumar Mehta, MD: Yes, Bhavesh. As I...
CANCER
WSAW

DEEP BENCH: Learning how to live with Follicular Lymphoma

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 74,000 Americans are diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma every year. 20% of those cases are follicular lymphoma, a typically incurable, slow growing cancer. It can occur at any age, but it’s most common in people between 55-64 years old. It’s important to help those with follicular lymphoma...
WAUSAU, WI
onclive.com

Treatment of Advanced NSCLC With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

John V. Heymach, MD, PhD: We’ll move over to immunotherapy treatment for those without oncogenic drivers primarily. One of the important advances in our field is we often can start patients now on chemotherapy-free regimens with just immunotherapy. There have been a number of studies showing that immunotherapy in the right patient population can be better than chemotherapy. Talking about a regimen that we’ve heard about before but is pretty widely used, Vamsi, do you want to just talk about pembrolizumab vs chemotherapy, the KEYNOTE-024 trial update?
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Patient Case #1: Frontline Therapy for HER2+ mBC

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: If we could bring up the first patient case that I’ll present to our panel, this is a 65-year-old woman, and she presents with a 3.5-cm right breast mass. She has 2 ipsilateral palpable axillary nodes. And a biopsy of the breast mass does show that she has hormone receptor-negative and HER2-overexpressed breast cancer. And unfortunately, an extensive disease evaluation revealed 2 lesions in the liver. We’ll assume that she’s had a biopsy, and this confirms the same phenotype. This is a de novo metastatic presentation of oligo liver metastasis in a 65-year-old. If we go to the next slide now, we have our polling question. I’m going to ask those of you listening to decide. Where would you go with first-line treatment for this 65-year-old with hormone receptor-negative, HER2-positive breast cancer who presents with 2 liver lesions? She’s not in visceral crisis. Would you use, 1, pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and docetaxel; 2, pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and paclitaxel; 3, just the 2 antibodies; or 4, carboplatin with paclitaxel and trastuzumab? I’ll let you vote. This is interesting. You can consider CLEOPATRA in terms of first-line therapy. Some doctors may have their favorite taxane.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy