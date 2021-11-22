ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Managing TRAEs Associated With Novel HER2+ MBC Therapies

By Giuseppe Curigliano, MD, PhD
onclive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiuseppe Curigliano, MD, PhD: Dr Müller, because we have the data from the HER2CLIMB trial, what’s the new treatment algorithm for HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]–metastatic breast cancer?. Volkmar Müller, MD, PhD:Returning to these regimens, quality of life despite survival is important. I want to address your...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
onclive.com

Updated Data From DESTINY-Breast03 in HER2+ MBC

Giuseppe Curigliano, MD, PhD:Three weeks ago, we had data from the DESTINY-Breast03 trial during the ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology] meeting. I would like hear your comments on how those data are changing practice. Dr Criscitiello, can you please explain the DESTINY-Breast03 trial?. Carmen Criscitiello, MD, PhD:Yes, as a...
CANCER
onclive.com

HR+ MBC: Ribociclib and Patient Quality of Life

Aditya Bardia, MD, MPH: In terms of quality of life with the use of CDK4/6 inhibitor in the metastatic setting, studies have looked at the impact of CDK4/6 inhibitor on quality of life in the pivotal clinical trial. This is very important because when we speak to a patient with metastatic breast cancer, we say our goal is 2-fold. We want to prolong your survival, and we want to improve and maintain their quality of life.
CANCER
onclive.com

Future Directions Treating CLL With Novel Therapy-Based Regimens

Anthony Mato, MD, MSCE: Because we’re talking about combinations, the world is leaning toward the novel-novel combinations or the triplets. Where do you stand on where ibrutinib-venetoclax will fit into your treatment landscape, given that it may likely be an option in the near future? Will you use it? Who will you use it for? I’m curious.
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Treating Recurrent HER2+ mBC Given Recent Clinical Trials

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: Aditya, given Mark’s comment in the post-KATHERINE era, and maybe you can speak to those trial data, when you have a patient who has had trastuzumab emtansine [T-DM1], and hopefully you haven’t had too many of them yet, but undoubtedly, they will relapse. Does that make you think differently about first-line therapy? Do you think about variables like time to relapse? How do other trials like HER2CLIMB and DESTINY now make you revisit CLEOPATRA almost a decade later?
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Drugs#Ct Scans#Metastatic Breast Cancer#Interstitial Lung Disease#Tki#Lft#Adc
upenn.edu

Novel gene therapy for hemophilia A

A novel gene therapy for hemophilia A led to sustained expression of the clotting factor those patients lack, resulting in a reduction—or in some cases complete elimination—of painful and potentially life-threatening bleeding events, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The results of the phase 1/2 trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, are the first to demonstrate stable coagulation factor VIII in hemophilia A patients following gene therapy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
targetedonc.com

Eftilagimod Alpha is Safe, Shows Improved Overall Survival in mBC

The phase 2b AIPAC study, Eftilagimod alpha was found to improve overall survival in metastatic breast cancer along with a tolerable safety profile. Eftilagimod alpha (IMP321 efti), a soluble LAG-3 protein, in combination with weekly paclitaxel was found to significantly improve overall survival (OS) in patients with metastatic breast cancer, according to final OS results of the phase 2b AIPAC study presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting 2021.
CANCER
onclive.com

Advances With Systemic Therapy and Surgery Underscore the Need for Multidisciplinary Care in Ovarian Cancer

Utilizing a multidisciplinary approach to care is critical in the field of ovarian cancer with the substantial advancements that have been made with systemic chemotherapeutic regimens, PARP inhibitors, maintenance therapy, and surgical interventions. Utilizing a multidisciplinary approach to care is critical in the field of ovarian cancer with the substantial...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel gene therapy for hemophilia A leads to sustained expression of clotting factor and reduced bleeding events

A novel gene therapy for hemophilia A led to sustained expression of the clotting factor those patients lack, resulting in a reduction—or in some cases complete elimination—of painful and potentially life-threatening bleeding events, according to a new study led by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The results of the phase 1/2 trial, which were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, are the first to demonstrate stable coagulation factor VIII in hemophilia A patients following gene therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
onclive.com

Dr. Iqbal on the Emergence of Checkpoint Inhibitors in Upper GI Cancers

Syma Iqbal, MD, discusses the emergence of checkpoint inhibitors in upper gastrointestinal cancers. Syma Iqbal, MD, assistant professor, Division of Oncology, assistant program director, Fellowship Program, Department of Oncology, educational officer, Division of Oncology, co-director, Liver Cancer Program, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck Medicine of USC, discusses the emergence of checkpoint inhibitors in upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Malhotra on Challenges with Precision Medicine in Advanced Solid Tumors

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, MPH, discusses challenges with precision medicine in advanced solid tumors. Jyoti Malhotra, MD, MPH, interim director, Phase I and Investigational Therapeutics Program and medical oncologist, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, associate professor of medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, attending physician at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, discusses challenges with precision medicine in advanced solid tumors.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Márquez Rodas on the Preliminary Efficacy of BO-112/Pembrolizumab in Advanced Melanoma

Iván Márquez Rodas, MD, PhD, discusses the preliminary results of the phase 2 SPOTLIGHT203 trial, which is evaluating the efficacy and safety of BO-112 plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma. Iván Márquez Rodas, MD, PhD, coordinator, Heredofamilial Cancer Unit, Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón, Universidad Complutense, Madrid, Spain,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Sequencing Therapy With Novel Agents in Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Afsaneh Barzi, MD, PhD: There are good chemotherapy combinations in this patient population. We talked about FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] based on the ABC-06 trial, and we talked about 5-FU [fluorouracil] and Onivyde [liposomal irinotecan] based on the NIFTY trial. There are targeted therapies for patients we are identifying, and in those who are MSI [microsatellite instability]-high, pembrolizumab remains a recommended second-line therapy in this patient population. Outside of that, although there are some smaller studies and a recommendation by NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] to consider immunotherapy in subsequent lines of therapy, I would say I don’t have any high-quality data to strongly recommend immunotherapy. I think we have very good chemotherapy options that have shown efficacy in trials and very good targeted therapy options, if you’re thinking about immunotherapy, we should really see trials that are evaluating immunotherapy in second and subsequent lines of therapy. Additionally, if immunotherapy makes its way to the frontline setting, and if patients are all potentially exposed to immunotherapy in the frontline setting, the role of this treatment in subsequent lines of therapy is going to go away. Immunotherapy in the second and subsequent lines of therapy for cholangiocarcinoma is not high on my list for most patients.
CANCER
onclive.com

HR+ MBC: Palbociclib Plus Endocrine Therapy on Time to Chemotherapy

Sara A. Hurvitz, MD: Time to chemotherapy has become a more popular end point to be reported in clinical trials of endocrine-based therapy. I think all of us would agree that it’s meaningful to patients to delay the initiation of chemotherapy. The longer we can give them an endocrine-based approach, probably the better their lifestyle or quality of life will be. The investigators from the PALOMA-2 and PALOMA-3 trials provided a pooled analysis, looking at the subgroup of patients who were treated on these 2 studies with palbociclib [Ibrance] plus endocrine therapy and what their time to chemotherapy was as their next subsequent post-progression therapy and compared that to patients who were treated in the placebo arms of these clinical trials. In this analysis, more patients who were treated with endocrine therapy alone were noted to receive chemotherapy as their first treatment after being off of the study compared to those patients who were treated with palbociclib plus endocrine therapy. Palbociclib treatment was associated with a prolonged time to chemotherapy, as well as progression-free survival across all subgroups that were analyzed. Those on palbociclib who were being treated as a first-line therapy with no prior endocrine therapy had a greater delay to chemotherapy than those patients who were being treated with palbociclib plus endocrine therapy as a second-line approach. These data, of course, aren’t very surprising. But in all, I think these data support the use of a CDK4/6 inhibitor as not only benefiting patients in terms of an improvement in progression-free survival but also importantly delaying a time to the patient needing to move on to chemotherapy.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Reiss Binder on Initial Results of a Phase 1 Study of CT-0508 in HER2+ Solid Tumors

Kim A. Reiss Binder, MD, discusses the initial results of a phase 1 trial, which is evaluating CT-0508 in patients with HER2-overexpressing solid tumors. Kim A. Reiss Binder, MD, medical oncologist, assistant program director, Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Program, Abramson Cancer Center, Penn Medicine, assistant professor of medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, discusses the initial results of a phase 1 trial (NCT04660929), which is evaluating CT-0508 in patients with HER2-overexpressing solid tumors.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Hochster on Treatment Considerations for HER2+ Gastric Cancer

Howard S. Hochster, MD, FACP, discusses treatment considerations for patients with HER2-positive gastric cancer. Howard S. Hochster, MD, FACP, associate director of clinical research and director of gastrointestinal oncology at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, director of oncology research for RWJBarnabas Health, and attending physician at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, discusses treatment considerations for patients with HER2-positive gastric cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Leal on Developments Made in EGFR Exon 20–Mutant NSCLC Treatment

Ticiana Leal, MD, discusses developments made in the treatment of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion–mutant non–small cell lung cancer. Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Emory University School of Medicine, discusses developments made in the treatment of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion–mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: ERBB2 (HER2) Mutation in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related death for both men and women worldwide, with an estimated 1.8 million deaths attributed to the disease each year. Non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for up to 85% of all lung cancer cases. It is among some of the most genome-varied and -deranged of all cancers, which generates enormous challenges for both prevention and treatment strategies. Driver oncogenic mutations have been increasingly elucidated by the clinical use of multiplex next-generation sequencing. Genomic alterations — mainly amplification and mutations — in erythroblastic oncogene B (ERBB2), which is also known as human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), have emerged as distinctive oncogenic drivers in NSCLC and are considered a novel therapeutic target for treating NSCLC.
CANCER
onclive.com

Treatment Options for Follicular Lymphoma: Second Line and Beyond

Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD: What do you use for second-line therapy and beyond second line for patients with follicular lymphoma?. Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD: In the second line, for the most part, a lot depends on duration of first remission and what we use in the frontline setting. We can reuse bendamustine and rituximab, even though a lot of people are hesitant to reuse that agent out of concern for what continual exposure of bendamustine will potentially still do. Specifically, to the lymphoid patient population. Obviously, it does have risks. There’s a high risk of infection, T-cell depletion, lymphoid depletion in general, and more prolonged times of recovery compared with what we see with R-CHOP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone] or R-CVP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, vincristine, prednisone].
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Patient Case #1: Frontline Therapy for HER2+ mBC

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: If we could bring up the first patient case that I’ll present to our panel, this is a 65-year-old woman, and she presents with a 3.5-cm right breast mass. She has 2 ipsilateral palpable axillary nodes. And a biopsy of the breast mass does show that she has hormone receptor-negative and HER2-overexpressed breast cancer. And unfortunately, an extensive disease evaluation revealed 2 lesions in the liver. We’ll assume that she’s had a biopsy, and this confirms the same phenotype. This is a de novo metastatic presentation of oligo liver metastasis in a 65-year-old. If we go to the next slide now, we have our polling question. I’m going to ask those of you listening to decide. Where would you go with first-line treatment for this 65-year-old with hormone receptor-negative, HER2-positive breast cancer who presents with 2 liver lesions? She’s not in visceral crisis. Would you use, 1, pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and docetaxel; 2, pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and paclitaxel; 3, just the 2 antibodies; or 4, carboplatin with paclitaxel and trastuzumab? I’ll let you vote. This is interesting. You can consider CLEOPATRA in terms of first-line therapy. Some doctors may have their favorite taxane.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Lee on Defining Smoldering Multiple Myeloma

Sarah S. Lee, MD, discusses definition criteria for smoldering multiple myeloma. Sarah S. Lee, MD, physician, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, assistant professor, Division of Medical Oncology, University of Washington School of Medicine, assistant member, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, discusses definition criteria for smoldering multiple myeloma. Laboratory...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy