— The quarterfinals of the CIF Southern section prep football playoffs got underway this past weekend for more than a handful of our local area teams. In fact, seven teams went into last week’s playoff round and only two made it out victoriously. Temecula Valley, who are representing the area in Division 6, and Tahquitz, out of Hemet, representing our area in Division 12. The remainder of the field, including Division 2 powerhouse Vista Murrieta, and Division 4 contender Chaparral, all met their match in the quarterfinal round, but not due to a lack of drive that’s for sure.

HEMET, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO