The N Cube Villa by Cubism Architects

House for Two in Repino is an award-winning private house located in Repino, Saint Petersburg, Russia, recently designed by Kerimov Architects. Architectural bureau Kerimov Architects has designed a 280 sq. m house in Repino, Saint-Petersburg, Russia. The clients are a family couple who chose a calm forest site for a permanent stay far away from the hustle of a city. Once Repino town had a different name – Kuokkala and was a part of Finnish volost Terijoki. Architects decided to keep a historical memory of the place, being inspired by traditional, for these places, Finnish architecture, and Karelian landscapes. The house’s architecture results from the site’s topography: the house is recessed as much as possible flush with the landscape, while taking into account small differences in a predominantly flat area so that water, in case of heavy rainfall and snow melting, does not flow onto the terraces.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO