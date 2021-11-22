ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Adorable Polar Bears Have Just Been Born

KTVB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese adorable polar bears were just...

www.ktvb.com

The Independent

Polar bear drags dead deer ashore after drowning it

Never before seen footage captures a polar bear hunting a deer in water. Polish researchers captured the first of its kind incident in Norway during an August expedition on the Svalbard peninsula. In the clip, the polar bear drags the dead deer ashore to feast on after having drowned it.
ANIMALS
World Link

Zoo welcomes young polar bear

Amelia Gray, a 5-year-old polar bear from the Maryland Zoo, has arrived in town, and is settling in at the Oregon Zoo’s new Polar Passage habitat, where caregivers eventually plan to introduce her to her half-sister Nora. “Even though they’re siblings just a year apart in age, Nora and Amelia...
arctictoday.com

Rare footage shows a polar bear hunt a swimming reindeer

Rare footage shot by a researcher expedition in Norway shows a polar bear hunting and catching a swimming adult reindeer. The video, captured by Mateusz Gruszka, a cook for an expedition of Polish researchers in August 2021 on the Svalbard archipelago, shows the bear catching the reindeer and drowning it before dragging it ashore and eating it.
ANIMALS
indianapublicmedia.org

How do polar bears drink?

D: Yaël, you've heard the joke that at the North Pole you need a refrigerator to keep your water from freezing, right? So my question is, what do polar bears do for water? I mean, they spend most of their life at sea, on drifting ice packs or on the shores of the Arctic. Either way, most of the fresh water around them is frozen. So what do they do? Eat snow?
Phys.org

Rare hunting scene raises questions over polar bear diet

A polar bear chases a reindeer into the water, drags it ashore and devours it, in a striking scene caught on film for the first time. With sea ice melting, the king of the Arctic may be changing its diet. The dramatic spectacle played out in Norway's Svalbard archipelago on...
ANIMALS
roseautimes.com

THE KING OF THE POLAR BEARS

The King of the Polar Bears lived among the icebergs in the far north country. He was old and monstrous big; he was wise and friendly to all who knew him. His body was thickly covered with long, white hair that glistened like silver under the rays of the midnight sun. His claws were strong and sharp, that he might walk safely over the smooth ice or grasp and tear the fishes and seals upon which he fed.
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Rare reindeer twins, born just in time for the holidays, beat the odds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Video: KTUU via CNN) — Meet Spicy and Spike, twin reindeer who made their miraculous arrival just in time for the holidays. It's rare for reindeer to survive when they're born together, but at six months old, the pair are thriving at a reindeer farm in Anchorage, Alaska.
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

The world's largest organism is slowly being eaten by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western US on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, "Pando" is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
CNN

Venomous sharks found in London's Thames river

(CNN) — London's famous river is more exciting than we thought. Seahorses, eels, seals -- and venomous sharks -- have all been discovered in the Thames, the results of a "health check" have shown. A survey by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) revealed "positive news" for wildlife, and ecosystem...
ANIMALS
purewow.com

9 Belgian Dog Breeds That Make the Most Active Companions

When we think of Belgium, the first thing that comes to mind are those delicious, fluffy waffles, followed immediately by the country’s renowned mouth-watering, creamy chocolate. However, this Western European nation is not only home to some delicious food, but it’s also the birthplace of some our most beloved four-legged companions. Belgian dog breeds are known to be highly active, with excellent wit and supreme intelligence. Most of them were originally bred for herding purposes—which explains the high energy—but thankfully, they’ve been domesticated enough to live with people in harmony and make the best hiking, jogging and walking buddies. Below, nine Belgian dog breeds that make the most active companions.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Polar bear parts are being smuggled around the world

People have smuggled hundreds of bear body parts — including polar bear parts — into Australia and New Zealand, a new study reveals. Enforcement agencies seized bear teeth, rugs, bile and embryos suspended in honey from passengers arriving in Australia and New Zealand from 2007 to 2018. Most of the...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Pure heaven, but also hell: my trek to find the Disappearing Tarn

Growing up in Hobart in the 1980s, I traipsed all over the stunning dolerite uplift of the mountain framing our harbour city – Mount Wellington, today dually named kunanyi. We regularly drove up the mountain road to picnic in fern glades at The Springs, near the site of a hotel that burnt down in Tasmania’s catastrophic 1967 bushfires. At high school, our geology class forensically measured the way the crystal size in the rocks changed with the cooling speed of the lava squirt that made the mountain.
WORLD
inputmag.com

Wave to the last polar bears from the comfort of this EV tundra bus

Every now and then, climate change denialists love to tout the supposed fact that polar bears, contrary to popular belief, are doing better now than they have been in nearly six decades. And while, yes, there are an estimated 26,000 roaming the wild today, the fact remains that the rapidly warming Arctic spells disaster for the species, with some experts projecting the population to decrease as much as 30 percent by 2050. Also... 26,000 is still a ridiculously low number for pretty much any animal. Anyway, a new eco-friendly beast of a transport unit is now careening across the arctic tundra to get visitors closer to the few remaining polar bears out there.
CARS

