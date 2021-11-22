ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

HR+ MBC: Palbociclib Plus Endocrine Therapy on Time to Chemotherapy

By Sara A. Hurvitz, MD
onclive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara A. Hurvitz, MD: Time to chemotherapy has become a more popular end point to be reported in clinical trials of endocrine-based therapy. I think all of us would agree that it’s meaningful to patients to delay the initiation of chemotherapy. The longer we can give them an endocrine-based approach, probably...

www.onclive.com

targetedonc.com

Carthon Discusses Testing and Chemotherapy Vs Targeted Therapy in CRPC

A group of oncologists led by Bradley C. Carthon, MD, PhD, discussed clinical work-up, treatment, and follow-up for a 75-year old patents with castration-resistant prostate cancer. Bradley C. Carthon, MD, PhD, an associate professor in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine as well...
ATLANTA, GA
onclive.com

Updated Data From DESTINY-Breast03 in HER2+ MBC

Giuseppe Curigliano, MD, PhD:Three weeks ago, we had data from the DESTINY-Breast03 trial during the ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology] meeting. I would like hear your comments on how those data are changing practice. Dr Criscitiello, can you please explain the DESTINY-Breast03 trial?. Carmen Criscitiello, MD, PhD:Yes, as a...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Bupathi on Considerations for Second-Line Sequencing in RCC

Manojkumar Bupathi, MD, MS, discusses considerations for second-line treatment sequencing in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Manojkumar Bupathi, MD, MS, medical oncologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, discusses considerations for second-line treatment sequencing in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC). A main consideration in sequencing therapy for patients with RCC is...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Malhotra on Challenges with Precision Medicine in Advanced Solid Tumors

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, MPH, discusses challenges with precision medicine in advanced solid tumors. Jyoti Malhotra, MD, MPH, interim director, Phase I and Investigational Therapeutics Program and medical oncologist, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, associate professor of medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, attending physician at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, discusses challenges with precision medicine in advanced solid tumors.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Cohen on the Importance of Obtaining an Adequate Tissue Sample in GI Malignancies

Steven J. Cohen, MD, discusses the importance of obtaining an adequate tissue sample for molecular testing in gastrointestinal cancers. Steven J. Cohen, MD, medical director, Asplundh Cancer Pavilion, chief, Medical Oncology and Hematology Division, vice chair, Department of Medical Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Jefferson Health – Abington, professor of medical oncology, Thomas Jefferson University, discusses the importance of obtaining an adequate tissue sample for molecular testing in gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.
CANCER
onclive.com

Sintilimab Combo Reduces Risk of Progression by 54% in EGFR-Mutated Nonsquamous NSCLC

The addition of sintilimab to a bevacizumab biosimilar and pemetrexed/cisplatin resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival vs chemotherapy alone in patients with EGFR-mutated, nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer who progressed after an EGFR TKI. The addition of sintilimab (Tyvyt) to a bevacizumab biosimilar (Byvasda)...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Márquez Rodas on the Preliminary Efficacy of BO-112/Pembrolizumab in Advanced Melanoma

Iván Márquez Rodas, MD, PhD, discusses the preliminary results of the phase 2 SPOTLIGHT203 trial, which is evaluating the efficacy and safety of BO-112 plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma. Iván Márquez Rodas, MD, PhD, coordinator, Heredofamilial Cancer Unit, Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón, Universidad Complutense, Madrid, Spain,...
CANCER
onclive.com

T-DXd for HER2+ MBC and Interstitial Lung Disease

Volkmar Müller, MD, PhD: Coming back to ILD [interstitial lung disease]. There’s a potential adverse effect of the drug that must be watched, but can we manage? What’s your approach and your experience with that?. Carmen Criscitiello, MD, PhD: Trastuzumab deruxtecan is extremely effective, so I’m not afraid to use...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

High prevalence of germline variants in rare endocrine tumors

Certain kinds of tumors can be inherited within families. Identifying the underlying genetic cause is important in treatment, but most studies on these tumors have been carried out on Caucasian populations. Now, a research group at the University of Tsukuba have carried out the first comprehensive study of two types of inherited tumor in Japanese patients and shown that the overall frequency of genetic variation is comparable to that seen in European patients.
CANCER
onclive.com

PI3K Inhibitors for PIK3CA-Mutated HR+ MBC

Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: We know it’s a really important target, the PIK3CA. We’ll come to everolimus too when we talk about what do we do after progression on CDK4/6 inhibitors. Neil, what are the big picture data that you carry around in your own head for alpelisib for these patients with PIK3CA mutations?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Dr. Leal on Developments Made in EGFR Exon 20–Mutant NSCLC Treatment

Ticiana Leal, MD, discusses developments made in the treatment of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion–mutant non–small cell lung cancer. Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Emory University School of Medicine, discusses developments made in the treatment of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion–mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Treating Recurrent HER2+ mBC Given Recent Clinical Trials

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: Aditya, given Mark’s comment in the post-KATHERINE era, and maybe you can speak to those trial data, when you have a patient who has had trastuzumab emtansine [T-DM1], and hopefully you haven’t had too many of them yet, but undoubtedly, they will relapse. Does that make you think differently about first-line therapy? Do you think about variables like time to relapse? How do other trials like HER2CLIMB and DESTINY now make you revisit CLEOPATRA almost a decade later?
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Dr. Lee on Defining Smoldering Multiple Myeloma

Sarah S. Lee, MD, discusses definition criteria for smoldering multiple myeloma. Sarah S. Lee, MD, physician, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, assistant professor, Division of Medical Oncology, University of Washington School of Medicine, assistant member, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, discusses definition criteria for smoldering multiple myeloma. Laboratory...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Eftilagimod Alpha is Safe, Shows Improved Overall Survival in mBC

The phase 2b AIPAC study, Eftilagimod alpha was found to improve overall survival in metastatic breast cancer along with a tolerable safety profile. Eftilagimod alpha (IMP321 efti), a soluble LAG-3 protein, in combination with weekly paclitaxel was found to significantly improve overall survival (OS) in patients with metastatic breast cancer, according to final OS results of the phase 2b AIPAC study presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting 2021.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

No Viability in Adding Chemotherapy to Novel Regimens in CLL

Phase 1b results indicate no benefit when chemotherapy is added to novel regimens for chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Adding bendamustine to venetoclax (Venclexta) plus rituximab (Rituxan), or Ven-BR, appeared to increase toxicity in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and did not show efficacy benefit when compared with venetoclax plus bendamustine and obinutuzumab (Gazyva), or Ven-BG, according to results from a phase 1b study published in Haematologica.
CANCER
onclive.com

Managing TRAEs Associated With Novel HER2+ MBC Therapies

Giuseppe Curigliano, MD, PhD: Dr Müller, because we have the data from the HER2CLIMB trial, what’s the new treatment algorithm for HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]–metastatic breast cancer?. Volkmar Müller, MD, PhD:Returning to these regimens, quality of life despite survival is important. I want to address your experience...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Patient Case #1: Frontline Therapy for HER2+ mBC

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: If we could bring up the first patient case that I’ll present to our panel, this is a 65-year-old woman, and she presents with a 3.5-cm right breast mass. She has 2 ipsilateral palpable axillary nodes. And a biopsy of the breast mass does show that she has hormone receptor-negative and HER2-overexpressed breast cancer. And unfortunately, an extensive disease evaluation revealed 2 lesions in the liver. We’ll assume that she’s had a biopsy, and this confirms the same phenotype. This is a de novo metastatic presentation of oligo liver metastasis in a 65-year-old. If we go to the next slide now, we have our polling question. I’m going to ask those of you listening to decide. Where would you go with first-line treatment for this 65-year-old with hormone receptor-negative, HER2-positive breast cancer who presents with 2 liver lesions? She’s not in visceral crisis. Would you use, 1, pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and docetaxel; 2, pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and paclitaxel; 3, just the 2 antibodies; or 4, carboplatin with paclitaxel and trastuzumab? I’ll let you vote. This is interesting. You can consider CLEOPATRA in terms of first-line therapy. Some doctors may have their favorite taxane.
CANCER
onclive.com

ONCT-216 Shows Encouraging Efficacy, Safety in Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma

The targeted small molecule inhibitor of the E26 transformation-specific family of oncoproteins, ONCT-216, produced notable response and disease control rates when delivered at the recommended phase 2 dose to heavily pretreated patients with Ewing sarcoma. The targeted small molecule inhibitor of the E26 transformation-specific family of oncoproteins, ONCT-216 (formerly TK216),...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Treatment Options for Follicular Lymphoma: Second Line and Beyond

Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD: What do you use for second-line therapy and beyond second line for patients with follicular lymphoma?. Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD: In the second line, for the most part, a lot depends on duration of first remission and what we use in the frontline setting. We can reuse bendamustine and rituximab, even though a lot of people are hesitant to reuse that agent out of concern for what continual exposure of bendamustine will potentially still do. Specifically, to the lymphoid patient population. Obviously, it does have risks. There’s a high risk of infection, T-cell depletion, lymphoid depletion in general, and more prolonged times of recovery compared with what we see with R-CHOP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone] or R-CVP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, vincristine, prednisone].
CANCER
onclive.com

Practice-Changing and Reaffirming Data Set Up an Exciting Future in Melanoma

Positive data readouts from studies such as the phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial with relatlimab and nivolumab, and the phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial with pembrolizumab, cemented 2021 as a banner year for the treatment of patients with melanoma, across various stages and subtypes. Positive data readouts from studies such as the...
CANCER

