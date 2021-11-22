ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

BIS certificate to ship a HP Proliant Del380 Gen10 to India

By AbbeyStack
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

Hi guys - does anyone know where i can get a BIS certificate so i can help...

community.hpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
Network World

Cisco CCIE certification explained

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert is Cisco’s most prestigious and most difficult certification to achieve, typically requiring years of industry experience and a deep understanding of networking technologies. The lab portion of the exam alone is eight hours long and costs $1,600, and candidates typically spend much more than that on preparatory courses. But professionals with the expert-level CCIE networking certification are in demand, and the value is reflected in significantly higher salaries.
COMPUTERS
birminghamnews.net

Ohmium ships its first "Made in India" Hydrogen electrolyzer unit to US

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Renewable energy startup Ohmium International, through its Indian subsidiary, has shipped its first unit of electrolyzer from India to the United States, as a first step towards establishing India as a global hub for green hydrogen generation, said the company on Wednesday. According to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
milwaukeesun.com

15 more countries recognise India's vaccination certificate: MEA

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): As many as fifteen more countries have recognised India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed late on Thursday. "Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Fifteen more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "Mutual recognition of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Bis#Uk#I Can Help#Dl380
High Point Enterprise

troubles with boot system on HPA on ProLiant DL580 Gen9

I'm new with HPE devices, I'm sorry if I'm asking stupid questions about basic knowledge. I have to configure ProLiant DL580 Gen9, requirement about it is to be able easy swap the hard drives between this server and another one much less powerful (like a pendrive) I cannot use RAID for it or Logical drive created by software in this server. In smart storage configuration, I read I need to set my controller in HPA mode. I did it. Then I install Ubuntu server LTS 20.04.3. I normally saw hard drive, installation succeed, grub also installed. I was happy I succeed, but then I reboot server and I got information there is no bootable devices. Furthermore, I checked the if the drive it has content with system. Yes it has it, I was thinking there is sth wrong with Ubuntu I tried Debian. The same happening.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

NON-Obsolescence HPE 1420

I'm loocking for a document ( Non-Obsolescence) of the Switch HPE 1420. I'm not an HPE employee, so I can be wrong. In addition to Cali's reply, i would also recommend you to visit Aruba Airheads Community for Aruba and HPE Networking products queries using the link below:. You can...
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus BIOS password?

Just tried to install an OS on the HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus, and am asked for an Administrator password in the HTML5 console, and my admin password for the ilo is not recognized, cannot get past it, have flashed the bios but am still asked for the password. anyone know of anything I can do to resolve this issue.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
vmware.com

ESXi Certificate Default Settings

Hello. I would like to check if we are able to edit the existing ESXi Host Validity from 1825 days (5 years) to 730 days (2 years) in vCentre Server Settings page?. Based on what I have researched below (https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/7.0/com.vmware.vsphere.security.doc/GUID-1AF34755-71A2-460...), am I right to say that we are able to change the value of the existing parameters (eg: vpxd.certmgmt.certs.daysValid) but we have to go to vCentre Server system to click on “renew certificate” in order for the values we update to reflect correctly?
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

HPE Passport validity

Is there a process that for HPE Passport without login for xxx days is automatically removed? This is a question from a customer with engineers that left their company. Profiles are not removed without user's consent, however i would recommend to reach out to HPE Privacy team for more details and clarity on this. Please refer the link below:
High Point Enterprise

Heras transforms from fencing manufacturer to tech-driven security innovator

Perimeter security typically conjures up images of tall, rugged steel fencing with access controlled through heavily guarded gates. That’s still often the case, but only part of the picture. Just ask Heras. This 70-year-old perimeter security company, long recognized across Europe for its steel fencing and gates, has seen the industry move to more digital solutions. And Heras quickly transformed its business to capitalize on this trend. In fact, in 2020 the company installed far more digital solutions for perimeter security than it did fencing, boosting technology-driven solutions by more than 500%.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy