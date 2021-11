The Chicago Bears were unable to take advantage of a team missing their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, losing 16-13. After working out pregame, the Ravens decided that Lamar Jackson (who is battling some sort of virus) would not be able to go. Second-year QB Tyler Huntley would be getting the start. This was great news for the Bears, as they now didn’t have to deal with one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. Matt Nagy wouldn’t let that stand in the way of him getting to 0-4 coming off of a bye week though. Matt Nagy has a history of losing to backup QBs in those situations. In 2 of the last 3 games he’s coached coming off of a bye, he’s lost to backups Brock Osweiler and Teddy Bridgewater. Add Tyler Huntley to that list. Oh and by the way, the Bears scored 0 points in the first half. ZERO coming off a bye…

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO