T-DXd for HER2+ MBC and Interstitial Lung Disease

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: If we could bring up the first patient case that I’ll present to our panel, this is a 65-year-old woman, and she presents with a 3.5-cm right breast mass. She has 2 ipsilateral palpable axillary nodes. And a biopsy of the breast mass does show that she has hormone receptor-negative and HER2-overexpressed breast cancer. And unfortunately, an extensive disease evaluation revealed 2 lesions in the liver. We’ll assume that she’s had a biopsy, and this confirms the same phenotype. This is a de novo metastatic presentation of oligo liver metastasis in a 65-year-old. If we go to the next slide now, we have our polling question. I’m going to ask those of you listening to decide. Where would you go with first-line treatment for this 65-year-old with hormone receptor-negative, HER2-positive breast cancer who presents with 2 liver lesions? She’s not in visceral crisis. Would you use, 1, pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and docetaxel; 2, pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and paclitaxel; 3, just the 2 antibodies; or 4, carboplatin with paclitaxel and trastuzumab? I’ll let you vote. This is interesting. You can consider CLEOPATRA in terms of first-line therapy. Some doctors may have their favorite taxane.

