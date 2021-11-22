ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

HR+ MBC: Abemaciclib Plus Endocrine Therapy

By Sara A. Hurvitz, MD
onclive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara A. Hurvitz, MD: In the pooled analysis of patients enrolled in the MONARCH 2 trial, who were treated with abemaciclib [Verzenio] plus fulvestrant [Faslodex] who were not previously ever treated with endocrine therapy, we saw that patients had an objective response rate...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
onclive.com

Subgroup Analyses of DESTINY-Breast03 in HER2+ MBC

Volkmar Müller, MD, Prof Dr: We were all impressed with the data from the DESTINY-Breast03 trial. I saw it with colleagues in a hotel room in Lima, Peru, 20 people, and we applauded after seeing the data. We had many thoughts about the results, they’re impressive. Did you have comments or thoughts on the results when you saw them?
SCIENCE
onclive.com

HR+ MBC: Ribociclib and Patient Quality of Life

Aditya Bardia, MD, MPH: In terms of quality of life with the use of CDK4/6 inhibitor in the metastatic setting, studies have looked at the impact of CDK4/6 inhibitor on quality of life in the pivotal clinical trial. This is very important because when we speak to a patient with metastatic breast cancer, we say our goal is 2-fold. We want to prolong your survival, and we want to improve and maintain their quality of life.
CANCER
onclive.com

Managing TRAEs Associated With Novel HER2+ MBC Therapies

Giuseppe Curigliano, MD, PhD: Dr Müller, because we have the data from the HER2CLIMB trial, what’s the new treatment algorithm for HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]–metastatic breast cancer?. Volkmar Müller, MD, PhD:Returning to these regimens, quality of life despite survival is important. I want to address your experience...
CANCER
onclive.com

Targeting the PI3K Pathway in HR+/HER2- MBC

Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: Let’s go on to another pathway that we often turn to upon progression on CDK4/6 inhibitors, of course, the PI3 kinase pathway. We have 2 inhibitors, we’ve got alpelisib, we have everolimus. First of all, let’s start with a little bit of an overview of the pathway and what’s going on in that pathway, what targets do we have? Maybe you could start us off with that, Sarah.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endocrine#Abemaciclib#Un#Neutropenia#Fulvestrant
onclive.com

PI3K Inhibitors for PIK3CA-Mutated HR+ MBC

Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: We know it’s a really important target, the PIK3CA. We’ll come to everolimus too when we talk about what do we do after progression on CDK4/6 inhibitors. Neil, what are the big picture data that you carry around in your own head for alpelisib for these patients with PIK3CA mutations?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Treating Recurrent HER2+ mBC Given Recent Clinical Trials

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: Aditya, given Mark’s comment in the post-KATHERINE era, and maybe you can speak to those trial data, when you have a patient who has had trastuzumab emtansine [T-DM1], and hopefully you haven’t had too many of them yet, but undoubtedly, they will relapse. Does that make you think differently about first-line therapy? Do you think about variables like time to relapse? How do other trials like HER2CLIMB and DESTINY now make you revisit CLEOPATRA almost a decade later?
SCIENCE
onclive.com

T-DXd for HER2+ MBC and Interstitial Lung Disease

Volkmar Müller, MD, PhD: Coming back to ILD [interstitial lung disease]. There’s a potential adverse effect of the drug that must be watched, but can we manage? What’s your approach and your experience with that?. Carmen Criscitiello, MD, PhD: Trastuzumab deruxtecan is extremely effective, so I’m not afraid to use...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Advances in Diagnostics and Therapeutics Propel Interventional Pulmonology Forward

Nathaniel Ivanick, MD, FCCP, discusses the evolution of interventional pulmonology, the benefits of robotic navigational bronchoscopy and other novel technologies in the field, and ongoing research that could further push the paradigm forward. Significant developments with advanced diagnostics and therapeutics have pushed the field of interventional pulmonology into a period...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
onclive.com

Incorporating Mutational Panel Testing Remains Crucial in MDS

David Sallman, MD, discusses incorporating mutational testing of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome into clinical practice, and strategies that can be utilized to treat this population. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) and broad-base mutational panels can improve understanding of a patient’s disease and inform treatment decisions, therefore mutational testing should be incorporated early...
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
survivornet.com

Former Bank Director, 52, Kept Falling Asleep in Meetings, Then She Found Out She Had Multiple Myeloma; Coping with the Shock of a Cancer Diagnosis

Lisa Stephenson was shocked when she learned of her multiple myeloma diagnosis. She’d began falling asleep in board meetings, but the regular flyer and 70-hour-a-week worker didn’t think there was any serious underlying cause. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer involving plasma cells – a certain kind of mature white...
CANCER
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy