Who will Florida Hire? Top Candidates

Kiffin's offensive pedigree is similar to Mullen's; both are considered offensive masterminds and know how to scheme out good defenses; if you need further proof, watch the 2020 Alabama-Ole Miss game and the all too familiar 2020 Georgia-Florida game.

Many believe that Kiffin could be legitimately interested in the opening at Florida. Still, others think it's a ploy to get a contract extension, potentially similar to a huge contract extension like the one just handed to Michigan State's Mel Tucker, something that will keep him off this list.

Mario Cristobal: Head Coach Oregon

Now Oregon Head Coach, Mario Cristobal was the offensive line coach at Alabama from 2013-16

Cristobal looks to be the perfect match for Florida and would send a statement to Georgia as a message of contention in every facet of the game. Cristobal, a former Nick Saban assistant in Tuscaloosa, served on a monstrous Alabama staff (2013-16) that once featured Cristobal, Kiffin, Smart, and Tucker, who are now head coaches.

The SEC ties are obvious, but many may not realize the recruiting prowess that the University of Miami alumni brings with him. Oregon's success on the recruiting trail under Cristobal is boosted by the ties to the southeast that could undoubtedly help him if he decides to leave the PAC-12 contender in the future. The Duck's recent upset loss to Utah this past weekend could allow a program to pry away the Oregon head coach as he may look to move to a program that could vault him into College Football Playoff contention.

Cristobal is an already proven Power-5 head coach, with southeastern recruiting and SEC ties, and wouldn't bring the off-field antics and attention of someone like Lane Kiffin, who famously has trolled Kirby Smart in the past.

While it is still early in the process for Florida, a lot of smoke seems to be gathering surrounding Billy Napier on social media. Still, it should also be noted that names like Bob Stoops and Baylor's Dave Aranda are being thrown around in connection to the job in Gainesville.

