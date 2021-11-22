ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gators Plan to Honor Dan Mullen's Full Buyout

By Zach Goodall
 6 days ago
Dan Mullen signed a five-year contract extension with the University of Florida in May. Six months later, Mullen was dismissed from his position as the Gators' head coach.

Mullen's buyout from the six years remaining on his contract is worth $12 million. Athletic director Scott Stricklin shared on Sunday that he intends to honor that aspect of the deal.

“We will fulfill the contract as written," Stricklin said shortly after Mullen was let go. “There is not [any mitigation involved].”

Meaning, the university is set to swallow the entirety of Mullen's buyout. Mullen will reportedly earn $6 million within 30 days of his firing and the remaining half of his separation payments in $1 million increments every July 15 through 2027.

Mullen's buyout is tied for the second most expensive among FBS head coaches that have been fired this season, only behind LSU's Ed Orgeron ($17 million).

“Anytime you’re making a decision that is going to impact someone’s livelihood and you’re telling them they can’t do something they want to do, that’s not easy - whether that’s a staff member, a coach, a student-athlete, whoever it may be," Stricklin said about firing Mullen. "That’s never an easy situation.

"Dan’s a really good football coach. I think he’s as good on the offensive side of the ball as anyone in football whether it’s pro or college. I think Dan is going to have other opportunities to go out and coach football, and I think he’s going to be successful at it."

AllGators

AllGators

AllGators

AllGators

AllGators

