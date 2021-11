Notre Dame looks to close out an 11-1 season tomorrow night as they take on a Stanford Cardinal team that has taken a tumble the last few years. Coming into the game at 3-8 and 11-18 since 2019, this is more of a rivalry game by definition and history than it is by its current state. Regardless, we will take a deep dive into the numbers and see if we can find a reason to be worried about a potential upset tomorrow night.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO