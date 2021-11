KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Let's be honest here. This game was never really in question. Not when Hendon Hooker almost threw an interception on 3rd-and-13, not when Tennessee's typically hot-starting offense mustered just 51 yards in the first quarter, not when Vanderbilt receiver Will Sheppard hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass to end the first half, and not even when the Commodores pulled within 17 in the second half.

