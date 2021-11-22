Tiger Woods shares first video of himself hitting a golf ball since car crash

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
The golf world continues to speculate about Tiger Woods’ future in the game. Woods, a 15-time major champion, hasn’t played since early 2021. The legendary golfer suffered multiple serious injuries in a bad car accident in Southern California. While Woods has been making his way back from the injuries, it’s...
Tiger Woods is taking a step in the right direction. The legendary golfer was seen arriving at a hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night, but a video shows that he was walking with a noticeable limp while wearing a black compression sleeve on his right leg. Woods was walking very carefully while getting out of his car and heading into the hotel.
I don’t think you could make a movie script better than this. Tiger Woods has seen the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows in his extensive golf career. The man has faced numerous setbacks that you think would put him out of the game forever, but there’s just no quit in the man.
Confirmed: Tiger Woods is swinging a golf club again. Late Sunday morning, Woods posted a down-the-line video hitting what appears to be a full iron shot. Woods captioned the video — which is the first time we’ve seen the 15-time major champion hitting balls since his February 23 car crash — “Making progress.”
Woods' record-breaking career was hanging in the balance following his serious car accident in February, leaving the former world No 1 with devastating injuries to both his legs. He suffered open fractures to the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in the early-morning crash near Los Angeles in...
