Golf

Tiger Woods shares first video of himself hitting a golf ball since car crash

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Over the weekend, golf icon Tiger Woods shared a simple video of...

www.today.com

Related
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
GOLF
GoLocalProv

VIDEO: Tiger Woods Posts Video of His Return

Tiger Woods on Sunday posted a three-second video of a single drive. It is the first image of him with a golf club since his serious injury. Golf great Tiger Woods was injured in a serious auto accident in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday. CNN reported that he is...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Latest Tiger Woods Speculation

The golf world continues to speculate about Tiger Woods’ future in the game. Woods, a 15-time major champion, hasn’t played since early 2021. The legendary golfer suffered multiple serious injuries in a bad car accident in Southern California. While Woods has been making his way back from the injuries, it’s...
GOLF
daytonatimes.com

Tiger returns to golf course after being badly injured in car crash

Tiger Woods is getting back into the swing of things after being badly injured in a February car crash. Woods shared a video Sunday showing him back on a golf course, where he hit a ball down the fairway. “Making progress,” Woods captioned the short clip on Twitter. Woods suffered...
GOLF
USA Today

'Making progress': Tiger Woods posts video of him hitting practice ball

Wearing a black sleeve on his right leg, Tiger Woods posted a two-second video Sunday morning of him hitting a golf ball on a practice area with the words “making progress.”. A full dissection of the video on a loop on his Twitter page shows Tiger, in a white hat,...
GOLF
Whiskey Riff

COMEBACK ALERT: Tiger Woods Is Hitting Golf Balls Again

I don’t think you could make a movie script better than this. Tiger Woods has seen the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows in his extensive golf career. The man has faced numerous setbacks that you think would put him out of the game forever, but there’s just no quit in the man.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Making progress:’ Tiger Woods shares first video of swing after accident

Tiger Woods, nine months after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash, provided one of the best signs to date that his rebab is moving along:. The 15-time major champion tweeted out a four-second video on Sunday morning of him swinging. “Making progress,” he wrote with it. There appeared to...
SOCCER
Washington Post

Tiger Woods tweets video showing he’s ‘making progress’ after car crash

Nearly nine months after suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash, Tiger Woods shared video Sunday morning that offered a glimmer of hope about his return to the sport he has dominated. In a brief clip posted on his official Twitter account, Woods, wearing a compression sleeve on his...
GOLF
nbcboston.com

Tiger Woods Tweets Video on Golf Course Months After Serious Car Accident

Roughly nine months after a car accident left him seriously injured, Tiger Woods is back on the golf course. On Sunday, the five-time Masters Tournament winner shared a video of himself on the green, hitting a golf ball. Woods is wearing what appears to be a brace in the video.
GOLF
GolfWRX

“Making progress” – Tiger Woods posts video hitting golf ball

Confirmed: Tiger Woods is swinging a golf club again. Late Sunday morning, Woods posted a down-the-line video hitting what appears to be a full iron shot. Woods captioned the video — which is the first time we’ve seen the 15-time major champion hitting balls since his February 23 car crash — “Making progress.”
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tour pros go almost as nuts as golf fans after seeing Tiger Woods' swing video

It was a video golf fans had been waiting for, but weren’t sure when, if ever, they might see: Tiger Woods, hitting a golf ball with seemingly no pain or hesitancy. And the reaction was, not surprisingly, one of elation. Yet that excitement wasn’t reserved just for Tiger’s legion of...
GOLF
golf365.com

Tiger Woods shares footage of him hitting balls as rehab continues

Tiger Woods has provided an encouraging update on his recovery from a life-threatening car accident. Woods posted a two-second clip on his official Twitter account on Sunday showing him hitting balls on a practice range at an unidentified location. The image – which was titled “Making progress” – will raise...
LOS ANGELES, CA

