The Dallas Cowboys needs reinforcements and fast. On Thanksgiving, they suffered a heartbreaking 36-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime giving them three losses in their last four games. Offensively, is been a struggle in the passing game over the last two weeks to get consistent production with multiple backup wide receivers getting more snaps. On the defensive side, the only player that gets pressure off the edge rushing the passer with any regularity lately is rookie Linebacker, Micah Parsons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO