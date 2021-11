The Tampa Bay Lightning got some tough news that Brayden Point would be out with an upper body injury “indefinitely.” We’ll have to wait and hopefully get some more information on what exactly that means and how long to expect Point out, but that’s never a great start to an injury recovery. The Lightning have already been dealing with the absence of Nikita Kucherov up front and adding Point to the list of injuries makes that even tougher to bear.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO