Next-Generation ALK Inhibitor Ensartinib Outperforms Crizotinib in ALK-Positive NSCLC

Karen Reckamp, MD: Dr Patel, can you talk about testing for ALK rearrangements in the clinic?. Jyoti Patel, MD: Yes, thank you, and it’s so clinically relevant. The evolution of how we test our patients has rapidly changed in recent years. Certainly, there was a time in which we felt that DNA sequencing or allele-specific sequencing, or PCR [polymerase chain reaction], was essentially enough because we had a small number of oncogenic drivers. The field has changed. We have a multitude of oncogenic drivers now; we look to immunohistochemistry [IHC] for PD-L1 for immunotherapy combinations. Similar to others, I prefer DNA and RNA testing, this is next-generation sequencing [NGS]. Advantages of this are that you can do multiple genes at once, that you can have less cellularity. That’s one of the things with allele-specific testing, you must have a high number of tumor cells to really get a good result and can have a false negative. Moreover, the next-generation sequencing with both DNA and RNA at the same time can also look for intronic gene alterations that normally you’d only get with FISH [fluorescence in situ hybridization].

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO