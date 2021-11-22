ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Deputies: Covert man charged with assault after attacking woman, dragging her down stairs

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kooqy_0d3o5EBO00

On Sunday around 2:46 a.m. deputies were sent to a residence in Covert for the report of a domestic incident.

Thomas Rapalee, 37, of Covert was arrested for assault, unlawful imprisonment, and coercion.

Deputies say Thomas physically attacked the victim and dragged her down a set of stairs causing physical injury.

Deputies said in a news release that Thomas was arrested later in the day after a warrant was issued.

He was taken into custody without incident. The charges will be answered at a later date in local court.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Florida Deputy Fired, Faces Felony Charge After Being Accused Of Helping Cousin Evade Domestic Violence Arrest

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A central Florida deputy has been fired and is facing charges after police said he tried to help his cousin avoid a domestic violence arrest. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López said Deputy Kevin Encarnación also faces third-degree felony charges of official misconduct and being an accessory after the fact in the family’s dispute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC New York

Man Drags Woman by Her Feet in Brutal Subway Elevator Assault, Video Shows

A 36-year-old woman was getting in a New York City subway elevator with her utility cart when a man approached her, appeared to scream in her face and brutally assaulted her. As seen in a surveillance video released by police on Wednesday, the man began punching the victim multiple times after she pushed him away, knocking her to the elevator floor at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station in Harlem. He then dragged the woman out of the elevator by her feet and stole $50 in cash, according to police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fingerlakes1 Com App
WETM

Bath man arrested on drug charges after deputy foot chase

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ryan Whittrock of Bath was arrested by Steuben County Sheriff Deputies on drug charges after a foot chase in Savona on Thursday. Deputies responded to reports of a person screaming on Main Street in the Village of Savona and found Wittrock, who was upset over the overdose of an acquaintance.
BATH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Chicago woman arrested for attacking man she’d previously stalked, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Chicago woman on multiple charges after she allegedly attacked a man she had reportedly stalked in the past. Police said they received two text-to-911 messages Monday afternoon asking authorities for “HELP.” Dispatchers were able to track the messages to a home on Red Apple Drive which had a caution note that the homeowner had been the victim of several stalking incidents in the past.
JANESVILLE, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Charges dismissed against woman accused of dragging a dog

Animal cruelty charges against a woman were dismissed Monday in relation to a 2019 video that circulated on social media of her allegedly dragging a dog on a leash, per court records available online. Elaine Rosa qualified for a mental health diversion program in October 2020, which allows defendants to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man charged after inappropriately touching minor

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Hartwell, GA. Man was arrested on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Edwin Carnes, 49, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Office. The arrest comes...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
PIX11

Victim dragged down stairs after East Village robbery: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man followed a woman into her apartment Sunday before stealing her personal belongings and dragging her down the stairs, police said Tuesday. The suspect entered the 24-year-old woman’s apartment on 2nd Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m., police said. After gaining entry, he removed her iPhone, credit card and driver’s license […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman facing charges after attacking estranged husband with a bat.

Galesburg Police on Monday, November 15th, around 8:30 am, responded to the 900 block of Mulberry Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers met with the male victim who told police his estranged wife whom he separated from months ago, arrived at the residence with their daughter demanding money. When the victim refused to give 37-year old Daniell Burke money, she attacked him with a baseball bat. Burke then broke out the rear window of a truck with the bat and threw a concrete lawn statue at it. Burke refused to cooperate with police and given the visible injuries seen on the victim, officers informed Burke she was under arrest. Burke continually resisted being taken into custody and she was eventually forced to the ground and detained. She was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Domestic Battery causing Bodily Harm, Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
spacecoastdaily.com

Man in Brevard County Charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder After Striking Woman With Vehicle, Choking Her

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Daniel Patregnani from Clearwater, Florida, for seriously injuring a woman by intentionally striking her with his vehicle in Brevard County. Patregnani was arrested after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with Attempted 1st Degree Murder. The investigation began...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Daily News Online

Perry man charged with felony assault after brawl

PERRY — An investigation into an assault on Oct. 30 has led to the arrest of a Perry man, village police said. Devan J. Pries, 23, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. The investigation began when village police, state police and Wyoming County...
PERRY, NY
myfoxzone.com

Odessa man charged with murder after aggravated assault victim dies

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: Odessa Police say Bland succumbed to his injuries Tuesday afternoon. Ballardo's charges have been upgraded to murder. -------------------------------------------------------- 33-year-old Jose Ballardo has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after an incident occurred on the morning of November 16. OPD was called to respond to an...
ODESSA, TX
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed for Attacking Woman and her child

Jesse Dewayne Akins, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he shoved a 16-year-old to the ground and repeatedly struck him in the face. He is then accused of shoving the child’s mother. Three other juveniles witnessed the attack. The incident occurred at his home on Pierce...
ROME, GA
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy