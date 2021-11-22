Deputies: Covert man charged with assault after attacking woman, dragging her down stairs

On Sunday around 2:46 a.m. deputies were sent to a residence in Covert for the report of a domestic incident.

Thomas Rapalee, 37, of Covert was arrested for assault, unlawful imprisonment, and coercion.

Deputies say Thomas physically attacked the victim and dragged her down a set of stairs causing physical injury.

Deputies said in a news release that Thomas was arrested later in the day after a warrant was issued.

He was taken into custody without incident. The charges will be answered at a later date in local court.

