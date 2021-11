In the last three years, there is exactly one player with two top-three finishes in MVP voting: Marcus Semien. In that same time span, he has slashed .268/.346/.509 with 85 home runs and 29 stolen bases. He’s also been worth 15.4 fWAR since the start of the 2019 season, which is, naturally, the most in the majors during that time, and has posted a very healthy 128 wRC+. Out of a possible 384 games, Semien has played in all but seven of them.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO