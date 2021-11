Matthew 10:39, “He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it. I am often asked the question: “How can I know if I am serving the Lord for the right reason, or whether I have the right motive?” I tell them that there are a lot of good reasons to serve the Lord. But one of the true motives ought to be for Christ’s sake.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO