Who invented mRNA-1273, the COVID-19 vaccine? That is the subject of a newly public dispute between Moderna and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), an issue that one of us recently brought to light in the public realm. For over a year, the NIH has been in discussions with Moderna about naming three of their scientists on a core patent application that covers the vaccine genetic sequence. Moderna has so far denied this request. We found evidence of this in an August 2020 patent filing, in which the company claimed that it had in "good faith" determined that these NIH scientists had not co-invented the technology. The NIH has since said it considers Moderna's exclusion of their scientists from this patent application "a serious mistake" and has entered into discussions with the manufacturer with support from attorneys in the Department of Justice to resolve this dispute.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 21 HOURS AGO