Jake Owen to perform at Huntsville Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital Foundation announced Monday that its 33rd Annual Huntsville Classic will be the first event in Huntsville’s new Orion Amphitheater.

The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer, Jake Owen, is set to perform at the event on May 7, 2022, at the new venue. He also sings popular songs like “Beachin’,” “Alone With You,” and “The One That Got Away.”

The news comes after the Orion Amphitheater announced the lineup for the first concert series which is set for the following weekend, May 13-15.

The Huntsville Classic benefits Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. Proceeds will fund specialized pediatric services at the not-for-profit hospital, which serves children from across the region.

“Huntsville Hospital Foundation has done immeasurable work in our community. We’re thrilled that the Foundation and their guests will be among the first to experience The Orion,” Ryan Murphy, The Orion Amphitheater General Manager said in a statement.

Tickets for the event go on sale, Friday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. on theorionhuntsville.com . Tickets range from $29.50 to $75.

