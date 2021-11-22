Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson Allegedly Having Double Wedding Together, Dubious Tipster Says

(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Has Goldie Hawn been inspired by her daughter Kate Hudson to finally marry Kurt Russell? One tabloid claims Hawn and Hudson are planning a double wedding. So, are they planning a joint ceremony? Here’s what we know.

This week, OK! reports Goldie Hawn has big plans for her daughter Kate Hudson’s wedding day. As Hudson prepares to wed her longtime beau, Danny Fujikawa, Hawn has been overcome by the desire to finally tie the knot with her partner of 40 years, Kurt Russell.

“They’ve been talking about getting hitched at the same time for months,” an insider dishes. “The girls are planning a romantic backyard ceremony at Goldie’s home in Los Angeles — just ahead of her 76th birthday on Nov. 21 — where mom will exchange vows first before Kate follows her down the aisle,” the tipster reveals.

“They think it’s a brilliant idea, and the guys are into it too.” The source then gushes about their plans for a “zen-inspired” affair with a celebrity-filled guest list. While this report is doubtful, we can’t say it’s surprising.

The tabloids have been nagging Hawn and Russell about marriage for years despite their decades-long agreement not to get hitched. It isn’t likely that Kate Hudson’s wedding has changed anything for them. In fact, their son Oliver Hudson got hitched back in 2019, and they didn’t feel the need to follow suit — although this National Enquirer article said otherwise.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been very vocal about why they haven’t gotten married. Having both been married to other people before, they decided that legal marriage wasn’t for them. “The point is that we all tried marriage and sometimes marriage doesn’t work,” Hawn once told People.

Russell added, “For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have.” These aren’t perspectives that dissolve upon seeing another person get married, so this tabloid’s story just doesn’t check out.

And we wouldn’t trust anything OK! says about Hawn and Russell. Back in 2018, the outlet predicted they’d call it quits. Then the magazine alleged the couple was living separate lives.

And now the magazine has totally changed its tune without even acknowledging the inconsistency. Given the outlet’s disreputable nature alone, we feel safe calling this story totally false.