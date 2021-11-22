ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson Allegedly Having Double Wedding Together, Dubious Tipster Says

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KhSC_0d3o4vf400
(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Has Goldie Hawn been inspired by her daughter Kate Hudson to finally marry Kurt Russell? One tabloid claims Hawn and Hudson are planning a double wedding. So, are they planning a joint ceremony? Here’s what we know.

Read Also: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Canceling Wedding, Breaking Up?

This week, OKreports Goldie Hawn has big plans for her daughter Kate Hudson’s wedding day. As Hudson prepares to wed her longtime beau, Danny Fujikawa, Hawn has been overcome by the desire to finally tie the knot with her partner of 40 years, Kurt Russell.

“They’ve been talking about getting hitched at the same time for months,” an insider dishes. “The girls are planning a romantic backyard ceremony at Goldie’s home in Los Angeles — just ahead of her 76th birthday on Nov. 21 — where mom will exchange vows first before Kate follows her down the aisle,” the tipster reveals.

Read Also: Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Planned To Finally Get Married Earlier This Year?

“They think it’s a brilliant idea, and the guys are into it too.” The source then gushes about their plans for a “zen-inspired” affair with a celebrity-filled guest list. While this report is doubtful, we can’t say it’s surprising.

The tabloids have been nagging Hawn and Russell about marriage for years despite their decades-long agreement not to get hitched. It isn’t likely that Kate Hudson’s wedding has changed anything for them. In fact, their son Oliver Hudson got hitched back in 2019, and they didn’t feel the need to follow suit — although this National Enquirer article said otherwise.

Read Also: Goldie Hawn Leaving Kurt Russell After He Refused To Marry Her?

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been very vocal about why they haven’t gotten married. Having both been married to other people before, they decided that legal marriage wasn’t for them. “The point is that we all tried marriage and sometimes marriage doesn’t work,” Hawn once told People.

Russell added, “For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have.” These aren’t perspectives that dissolve upon seeing another person get married, so this tabloid’s story just doesn’t check out.

And we wouldn’t trust anything OK! says about Hawn and Russell. Back in 2018, the outlet predicted they’d call it quits. Then the magazine alleged the couple was living separate lives.

Read Also: Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Reportedly Planned To Marry Last Year

And now the magazine has totally changed its tune without even acknowledging the inconsistency. Given the outlet’s disreputable nature alone, we feel safe calling this story totally false.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kate Hudson Walks the Red Carpet with 17-Year-Old Son Ryder

It was a family affair at the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back collection launch on Thursday night!. Kate Hudson attended the Los Angeles event with mom Goldie Hawn and son Ryder Robinson. The actress, 42, donned a Stella McCartney red lace-embellished sequin blue set, paired with a black blazer and white platform sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Hudson
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Kurt Russell
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder, 17, Is Taller Than Mom As He Joins Her At Stella McCartney Event

Kate Hudson sweetly posed with her son and mom, as she attended the launch of Stella McCartney’s new Beatles-inspired collection. Kate Hudson turned a red carpet event into a family affair! The 42-year-old actress had three generations of her family at the launch of Stella McCartney’s new Beatles-inspired “Get Back” collection (which you could say also gets her own dad Paul McCartney involved) on Thursday November 18 in Los Angeles. Kate brought her son Ryder Robinson, 17, and mom Goldie Hawn, 75, out for the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Kate Hudson Enjoys Thanksgiving with Her Brothers and Their Kids: 'From This Tipsy Family to Yours'

Kate Hudson is enjoying family time this Thanksgiving. The Golden Globe winner, 42, shared a glimpse at her brood's holiday festivities, posting a photo of 10-year-old son Bingham "Bing" Hawn giving the thumbs up next to a table of pies. "It's been a family day so nice we forgot to take pics but I got this one! (Oh and pie crust turned out) Sending love," she wrote in the caption.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tipster#Double Wedding#Getty#National Enquirer
Apartment Therapy

Kate Hudson Has a Genius Solution to Having No Rolling Pin

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes you stumble into a hurdle, and you’ve got to make do with what you have, and figure out your own solution. This is exactly what actress Kate Hudson did this Thanksgiving as she found herself without the one baking essential everyone needs in their kitchen… a rolling pin.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Apartment Therapy

Kate Hudson’s Vintage Boucle Chair Looks So Cozy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. On Nov. 8, Kate Hudson posted a photo on Instagram dedicated to getting a good night’s sleep with help from a supplement from her INBLOOM brand. But honestly, if we all had a fluffy bouclé chair like the one Hudson is sitting in, we would probably drift off to dreamland in a heartbeat.
HOME & GARDEN
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shock: Brad Pitt’s Daughter Receives $10 Million Offer From Modeling Agencies? Teen Wants To Walk The Runway

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has, allegedly, been getting lucrative offers from modeling agencies. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently made headlines after she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie on the red-carpet premiere of The Eternals. The 15-year-old was also accompanied by her four siblings, but there’s no denying the fact that Shiloh was the one that received the most attention from the press.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy