UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady issued a statement following his unanimous decision win over Michael Chiesa at UFC Vegas 43. Brady utilized his superior wrestling skills to take Chiesa down and grind him out for a hard-earned decision victory. The fight saw Brady win the first two rounds with his takedowns, top control, and back control before Chiesa stormed back and made a late charge in the third. Although Chiesa was able to win the last round on the judges’ scorecards, it was not enough as Brady was able to clearly win the first two rounds.

