Eaton County cities gear up for holiday festivities

The holiday season is here and cities in Eaton County are gearing up for holiday festivities.

In Charlotte, the Chamber of Commerce will host the Lighted Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 27. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. in downtown and runs down Cochran Avenue.

Courtesy of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce People are walking in the Lighted Holiday Parade

The event is typically small, and, so far, 10 groups are participating but people can still expect to see a lot of lights.

“I think this community is really strong in the sense that we do like to gather we do like to celebrate, like I said. And it’s just that small town charm that everybody takes real good pride in,” said Courtney Mead, the executive director of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce.

Courtesy of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce The Lighted Holiday Parade in Charlotte is back

After the parade, there is a tree lighting at the courthouse square and families will be able to go inside the courthouse to meet Santa.

Grand Ledge will host their Night Lights Christmas Parade and Festivities on Friday, Dec. 3 in downtown.

The fun starts with lighting more than 6,000 lights on the tree in Bridge Street Plaza around 6:45 p.m. After that, people can watch the parade, which starts at the fire station and ends on South Bridge Street.

Courtesy of the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce The holiday parade in Grand Ledge is back

So far there are close to 40 businesses signed up for the parade and sign ups go until Nov. 29.

“We’re just happy to be able to bring it back and spread the holiday cheer and bring everybody together in this festive time," said Amy Hoyes, the executive director of the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce.

Families can visit with Santa after the parade and can get a gingerbread-making kit, listen to Christmas carols and keep warm by the fire pit throughout the event.

Courtesy of the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce Holiday season

The holiday fun doesn't stop there. Eaton Rapids will have its Hometown Family Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 4. There will be businesses showing people how to decorate their homes for the holidays, a parade, and a tree lighting.

Courtesy of the Eaton Rapids Chamber of Commerce Hometown Family Christmas

“This year the Hometown Family Christmas parade starts at 6 p.m. and it goes from the corner of State and Main Street down to Knight Street. And the Christmas tree lighting will happen in Hamlin Square directly after the parade," said Jerry Robinson, president of the Eaton Rapids Chamber of Commerce.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook