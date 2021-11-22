ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Wall’s Saloon Mecha Dragon Premium EV Comes Packed With Tech

Carscoops
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Wall Motors unveiled its new premium brand called Saloon (according to the company’s English website, or Salon, per Google’s translation from Chinese), together with its first model, the Jijialong which translates to ‘Mecha Dragon’ in English, at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show. The new four-door coupe boasts angular styling, a...

Motor1.com

Saloon Mecha Dragon EV Debuts Looking Straight Out Of GTA

Few designs still manage to surprise us as we've seen our fair share of boldly designed cars over the years. Leave it to Chinese automakers to come up with something as quirky as the Saloon Mecha Dragon. But first, let's decipher the car's rather unusual name. Well, "Saloon" is a new electric sub-brand of Great Wall Motors (GWM) and Mecha Dragon is a nod to a boss you have to fight in Mega Man 2.
CARS
Top Speed

The EV9 Concept Previews Kia’s Assault on the Premium EV Segment

Right around the same time that Hyundai revealed its new SEVEN Concept, Kia revealed the new EV9 concept, which is arguably, a little more production ready. Like the SEVEN Concept, the EV9 previews a real production model, but it’s not quite so large, and has more of an aggressive exterior appearance while the interior has hints of luxury all around. Is this the future of Kia? We certainly hope so.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lucid Air: Take a Deep Dive Into the Stunning EV’s Powertrain Tech

Everybody is enthralled with the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition P's big number of 1,111 horsepower. But there are smaller numbers that point the way forward toward mass electrification: 3.9 horsepower per pound and 4.6 miles per kilowatt-hour. The first represents the Dream P's drive unit (motor, reduction gear, and integrated power inverter), which produces 670 peak hp and weighs 163 pounds, for roughly triple the power density Tesla achieves. The latter represents the range the Lucid Air Dream Edition R gets from its 113-kWh battery pack. These mass-reduction and efficiency measures are just the tip of Lucid's (slower-melting) efficiency iceberg. Imagine how small and light a 200-hp version of this motor would be, and how many fewer kilowatt-hours of battery you'd need for a smaller, lighter, 300-mile family car that achieves 5 or 6 miles/kWh? That's where this tech is headed.
CARS
Motor1.com

Great Wall Black Bullet Truck Concept Is China's Answer To F-150 Raptor

Ford’s F-150 has been the sales dominator in the United States for decades and there are no signs of slowing down. The Blue oval company now also has a brand new generation Ranger for the global markets and it would probably add further to the brand’s truck supremacy. But there’s at least one country where Ford is not the king of truck sales and that country is China.
CARS
Forbes Advisor

2023 Nissan Ariya EV Pricing: Taking On Near-Premium Crossovers From $47,125

Nissan Motor Co. helped jump-start the EV market in 2010 with the Leaf, but it hasn’t put out any other all-electric machines since then. Now, the automaker is aiming to get back into the game and take on a host of new rivals with its 2023 Ariya premium crossovers. Ahead of the Los Angeles International Auto Show, the automaker announced this evening that the Ariya will offer a quartet of trim levels starting at $47,125 before incentives.
BUYING CARS
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Great Wall Motors Tests Luxury Car Market’s Waters With High-End EV

(Yicai Global) Nov. 22 -- With the launch of its first high-end electric vehicle, Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors has its eyes on the premium car market. Unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show on Nov. 19, the first model under the new standalone EV brand Saloon is a debut batch of just 101.
CARS
Carscoops

Great Wall Motors Flabbergasts Us With China’s First Supercar Pickup Concept

The title of the weirdest premiere from the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show probably goes to the Supercar Pickup Concept from Great Wall Motors. While it is based on the King Kong Cannon production vehicle (what a name), the ultra-wide bodykit and the slammed-down suspension make it look like it came out of a video game or some bizarre Fast and Furious film knockoff.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Alpine updates A110 sports car ahead of EV transformation

France's Alpine on Wednesday unveiled an updated version of its sole model, the A110. It's the second time the mid-engine sports car has been updated since the debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, with the latest updates bringing new technology and an expanded model lineup. An A110 S...
CARS
Carscoops

2023 BMW i7 Spied Testing Against Mercedes EQS, Tesla Model Y And XPeng P7

BMW isn’t a stranger to electric vehicles as the i3 paved the way and the company has since introduced the i4 and iX. They’ll soon be followed by the i7, which is an electric version of the next-generation 7-Series. The company has a lot riding on the sedan, so it comes as little surprise the model was recently seen being tested alongside a number of competitors.
CARS
Carscoops

Tesla To Add $20,000 Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit Option For Model S Plaid

Tesla is advertizing a carbon-ceramic brake kit for the 2022 Model S Plaid, as first noticed by Reddit’s u/BrandonNeider. The addition to the range may address performance concerns raised by those reviewing the high-performance model. “Designed for the ultimate track experience, the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit is...
CARS
Carscoops

BMW Teases Next-Generation M4 GT4 Customer Race Car

BMW has teased the 2022 M4 GT4 that will be available to customers next year. The new race car is, of course, based on the G82-generation BMW M4 that you can buy for the street. It will serve as a direct successor to the F82-generation M4 GT4 that made its debut in 2017.
CARS
Carscoops

Mercedes-Benz Electric Vision EQXX Will Debut On January 3 With 620-Mile Range In Real-World Conditions

Mercedes-Benz has released a new teaser image of the all-electric Vision EQXX prototype and confirmed that it will be unveiled on January 3, 2022. The German automaker first teased the vehicle back in late 2020 and in July, released a second teaser image of it. Member of the board of management of Daimler AG Markus Schäfer has now taken to LinkedIn to share a third teaser of the car while also announcing some new details about it.
CARS
insideevs.com

Report: BMW i5 Electric Touring Wagon May Become A Reality

Just the other day, we shared a rendering of a Tesla Model 3.5, which is a wagon version of the popular Model 3. The concept was very well received. Now, in a similar fashion, we have a report stating that BMW may be working on a 5 Series wagon, and it could be electric.
CARS
Carscoops

Nissan To Launch 23 Electrified Models By 2030, Unveils Four All-Electric Concepts

Nissan will accelerate its electrification plans and by fiscal year 2030, will launch 23 new electrified models including 15 EVs. It has also unveiled four intriguing concepts. The Japanese automaker confirmed the plans with the announcement of its Ambition 2030 long-term vision. This will also see the company become carbon...
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Kia EV6 Electric SUV First Drive: This Changes Everything

Kia's all-electric EV6 is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. in early 2022. Kia is far from the first mainstream brand to the EV party, of course, but after our drive of the rear-drive, single-motor GT-Line model, we can confirm the stylish crossover SUV will be worth the wait. Kia's first ever bespoke EV, the first of 11 all-new electric vehicles to be launched by the Korean brand by 2026, is going to have the engineers at Ford and Volkswagen who created the Mustang Mach-E and the ID4 glancing nervously over their shoulders.
CARS

