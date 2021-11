Police responded to a fight inside a garage at a residence at 10:54 a.m. Nov. 15. Witnesses reported hearing a woman calling for help. When police arrived, one of the residents met with them and said his wife had left following the argument. He said the two were arguing over a cell phone and a laptop computer and the woman threw items around the house. Officers noted items inside the house in disarray and a garage door damaged. They later contacted the woman, who said her husband threw an ashtray at her, cutting her arm. The man denied this and no arrests were made at the time of the report due to conflicting statements.

BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 39 MINUTES AGO