Titans' AFC South, conference leads tighten after Week 11 loss

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Tennessee Titans entered the Week 11 contest against the Houston Texans with a comfortable lead in the AFC South and for the conference’s No. 1 seed, but that lead has tightened after getting upset by the Texans.

With the loss and the Indianapolis Colts’ 41-16 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Titans now own a two game plus tie-breaker lead over the Colts in the AFC South, which is still a fairly comfortable margin.

1. Tennessee Titans (8-3)

2. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

3. Houston Texans (2-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)

As far as the No. 1 seed is concerned, the Baltimore Ravens (7-3), New England Patriots (7-4) and Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) all inched closer with wins.

1. Tennessee Titans (8-3)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

3. New England Patriots (7-4)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (6-4)

7. Buffalo Bills (6-4)

Adding a little more juice to the Titans’ Week 12 matchup against the Patriots is the fact that a win for New England would put head coach Bill Belichick’s squad ahead of Tennessee in the race for a first-round bye.

A Titans loss and a Ravens win would put Baltimore in the top spot, though. The Pats would jump to No. 2, leaving the Titans in the No. 3 spot. Should the Ravens and Titans lose, the Pats would be No. 1.

The Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, while the Colts host the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs are on bye.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

