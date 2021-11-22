Sony Might Release Wild New Spider-Man: No Way Home Footage On November 29

Spider-Man: No Way Home's latest trailer might have snuck in a different Spider-Man without some fans noticing. The entire Internet was ablaze when the new clip made its way onto social media. Now, there are a ton of people out there combing through this new footage for hints about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's involvement in the film. BingeWatchThis caught that the eye shape of this particular Spider-Man in the big Statue of Liberty scene seems awfully familiar. Most of the online community has had some other excitement bubbling around some eyebrow-raising elements of the trailer in other territories too. For now, this seems like conjecture, and neither Marvel nor Sony have confirmed that the Multiverse versions of Peter Parker would make an appearance in the film. But, more evidence of something fishy going on continues to mount. If you want to get in on the sleuthing check out the image for yourself down below:

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO