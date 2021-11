A survey to generate feedback from Ames residents on greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals as part of the City’s climate action planning is now available on the City’s website. Participants are asked to take the survey one time to share their thoughts on this part of the planning process. The survey is available at https://confluence.mysocialpinpoint.com/ames-climate-action-plan/engagement/ and will remain available through 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Paper copies of the survey will be available at the Ames Public Library, 515 Douglas Ave., by the end of the week.

AMES, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO