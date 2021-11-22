So-Young International gets preliminary non-binding acquisition proposal for $5.3 per ADS

Performance has improved markedly from a year ago and the pre-COVID 2019 period. Guess, Inc. (GES) is an exciting name in the specialty retail sector. The stock has a rather high short interest, and is subject to some wild swings. The stock is one that a few of our traders at BAD BEAT Investing have sent us inquiries about and we decided to give it a look over. The company just reported earnings before Thanksgiving and the stock rallied. However, on Black Friday shares plummeted as the market got smacked following fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 starting to creep up and cause international concern. In fact, the concerns have already led to restricted travel. However, we are betting that this pullback is temporary and if shares come down more we think you can execute a bullish trade here.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO