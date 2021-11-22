ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So-Young International gets preliminary non-binding acquisition proposal for $5.3 per ADS

By Jignesh Mehta
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (dated November 22, 2021) from Mr. Xing Jin, co-founder, Chairman of the...

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

