It is now becoming a weekly habit of pointing out A.J. Terrell’s excellent play, this time, against arguably the best receiver core in the NFL. In nearly every facet of the game, the Falcons looked pathetic — in the trenches, on the boundaries, and even on special teams. The Falcons receivers, other than Kyle Pitts, couldn’t separate themselves from Dallas defenders, but even if they were open, Matt Ryan had no time to get the ball out anyway. The defense is a disaster on all fronts. Zero presence in the trenches; Deion Jones had one of his worst games to date, and there’s quite a large hole at nickel since Isaiah Oliver hit the injured reserve.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO