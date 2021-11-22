Shots fired in North Nashville; Suspect found with pot, guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A previously convicted robber was taken into custody early Sunday morning after Metro police said they found guns and drugs on him.

According to an arrest warrant, officers were responding to another call when they said they heard 15-20 gunshots from the Andrew Jackson Courts area in North Nashville. Police said Deandre Douglas, 25, was seen walking along 16 th Avenue North out of breath. Officials said he was not responding to officers’ questions and they conducted a pat-down. Metro police said they found two guns, one with a round in the chamber.

Deandre Douglas (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officers learned Douglas was found guilty of robbery on June 27, 2018, they took him into custody. During his arrest, officials said they found a total of 32 grams of marijuana on him in two different baggies, as well as a digital scale.

Douglas is now faced with four separate charges and is being held on a $210,000 bond.

