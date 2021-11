No. 1 - When you combine a holiday travel week with pandemic precautions, the trip can often be anything but smooth for some. At Miami International Airport, Friday and Saturday have been the busiest days since the beginning of the pandemic. The airport saw an increase in passengers of 15% compared to 2019. Adding to the possible travel troubles is concern that President Biden's vaccine mandate for all federal workers could lead to a shortage of FAA and TSA workers because some will refuse the vaccine or be fired. Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said they expect to see more than 600,000 passengers at their airport during the Thanksgiving holiday period. For more, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Laura Rodriguez.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO