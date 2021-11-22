ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

7 'Japanese' Foods No One Eats in Japan

By Megan duBois
EatThis
EatThis
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUw3A_0d3o3acW00
Shutterstock

When you think of Japanese food, what do you normally think of? Maybe sushi and a clear broth soup, or how about sitting at a large table with people you don't know with a chef that cooks your meal in front of you? Like many other foods from around the world, America has changed and tweaked dishes that are traditionally Japanese to make them fit the American palette and lifestyle.

"Most often a set meal that combines white rice, miso soup, and main ingredients uniquely called side dishes are eaten daily," says Chef Akinobu Matsuo, Director of Culinary, Marugame Udon. The result of playing with food? Pseudo-Japanese cuisine that's not actually eaten in Japan. In fact, sushi isn't eaten in Japan every day. "It's a misconception that Japanese people eat sushi every day. Japanese people eat sushi for celebrations or as a special event," says Manabu "Hori" Horiuchi, executive chef, Kata Robata in Houston.

Here are some of the Americanized Japanese foods that no one actually eats, according to Japanese chefs and experts. (Also check out 6 'Mexican' Dishes No One Eats in Mexico.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prmPf_0d3o3acW00
Shutterstock

This probably isn't a shock, but California rolls didn't originate in Japan. The American favorite actually came about in the 1960s at Tokyo Kaikan, a restaurant in the Little Tokyo area of Los Angeles. As the story goes, the chef at the restaurant was looking for a replacement for tuna and used avocado and cooked crab to give the roll seafood flavor without actually using raw fish, which most Americans were not comfortable with yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKRZd_0d3o3acW00
Shutterstock

Green tea, or matcha, is a trendy ingredient that Americans will add to just about anything thanks to the impressive list of health benefits and the deep grassy flavor. But Japanese people never drink sweetened green tea. According to Matsuo, "Japanese people do not add sugar to green tea. Rather, they prefer bitter tea."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSxTA_0d3o3acW00
Shutterstock

Another sugar-filled ingredient that's never found in Japanese pantries is teriyaki sauce. This thick brown sauce is often ladled over chicken, steak, vegetables, and anything else Americans can think of, but in Japan, it's not used. Matsuo explains that it's too sweet for the Japanese palette. "In Japan, teriyaki is a term used for the process of roasting chicken or pork, and very seldom includes a sauce."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fO0IF_0d3o3acW00
Shutterstock

In America, hibachi restaurants are a staple in most communities. Diners sit around a flat griddle with other people they do not know, while a chef prepares their meal of steak, shrimp, chicken, vegetables, fried rice, noodles, and other American favorites. But in Japan, the hibachi-style grill is used to make okonomiyaki and monjayaki, which are savory pancake dishes made from wheat flour batter. The two dishes have toppings and other ingredients mixed in like cabbage and sprouts to make a more filling meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VpFH_0d3o3acW00
Shutterstock

In Japan dishes are made with very little spice. So any sushi rolls that have ingredients like spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, or spicy crab aren't served. "There is very little spice in Japan," says Horiuchi. Instead, Japanese people prefer to eat sushi with just a few ingredients such as seaweed, raw fish, and vinegared rice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKHKO_0d3o3acW00
Shutterstock

American sushi is often served with a ton of extra ingredients like spicy mayo and eel sauce. In Japan, the sauces are frivolous ingredients that are not added to sushi. Extra toppings like avocado, mango, crunchy bits, and tobiko are also never added in Japan.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

America's Largest Sandwich Chain Is Bringing Back This Popular Discontinued Item

If there's one kind of story Americans love, it's a comeback story. And in this case, the comeback is one that follows loud complaints from disappointed customers. In the summer of 2020, Subway fans (and some blindsided franchise operators) were outraged when the company decided to cut two of its best-selling sandwiches from the menu. The Roast Beef and Rotisserie Chicken sandwiches were nixed and the move seemed permanent.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OnYourHand

Eating Asian food will be healthier

Food is the cure for all ailments. Chances are, you may have heard those words when you were not feeling well. One of the special things about Asian culture is eating healthy. Whether Indian, Malaysian, or Chinese, some of their dishes are famous for their nutritious ingredients.
HuffingtonPost

The Worst Foods To Eat Before Flying

Eating on a plane used to be common practice. But in the age of COVID-19, many passengers are understandably less inclined to remove their masks to take a mid-flight bite ― or to even have a snack at the airport. As a result, it’s more common to eat at home...
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

25 Retro Restaurant Dishes We Might Never See Again

Food fashions come and go just like fashions of any other kind. Availability of new ingredients, increased familiarity with different cuisines, the imagination of chefs and restaurateurs, and simply changing consumer tastes all help shape what restaurant serve. Every era writes its own menus. These are food fads from the decade you were born. Until […]
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Food#Japanese People#Green Tea#Restaurants#Food Drink#Pseudo Japanese#Americanized#Mexican#Americans
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
The Associated Press

Exploring Unique Japanese Accommodation: Temples and Castles – Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021-- Overseas visitors to Japan have traditionally been offered two types of accommodation: Western-style hotels or traditional Japanese inns. In recent years, new options have emerged, including the chance to stay overnight at historical temples and castles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
LIFESTYLE
micechat.com

Seasons Eatings! EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays Food Guide

Seasons eatings! The long-awaited EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays kicks off on November 26 and runs through December 30. And of course, that means there are lots of new special food and drinks to enjoy!. This year is made even more magical with some added EARidescent shimmer of Walt...
FESTIVAL
matadornetwork.com

Anyone who loves Japanese food needs to stock up on this condiment

In the United States, mayonnaise is often relegated to foods like potato salad and deviled eggs. But for those who love Japanese food, one specific type of mayonnaise can do so much more: Kewpie mayo. Though Kewpie has been available for years, a viral ramen hack that took off on...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Japanese food at Gozen Shun in Pasadena is healthy and satisfying

For a small restaurant on a side street off Lake Avenue in Pasadena, Gozen Shun comes with a big statement of purpose, and this commitment: “Eating a balanced diet combined with healthy ingredients leads to wellness. In ancient Japanese food culture, Gozen is the serving of food to help the human body and mind. It consists of dishes with the consideration of energy, proteins, fats and minerals. … Through Japanese food, we provide deliciousness and enjoyment, and keep our mind and body healthy. … Our store is always clean and simple. Let’s spend time in a comfortable space. We will serve our customers with a friendly smile and make them feel at ease. [With] a high-quality, nutritionally balanced diet that you can’t eat anywhere else.”
PASADENA, CA
The Blade

Cheap Eats: Say hello to Hola's Authentic Cuban Food

Walk in the door of Hola’s Authentic Cuban Restaurant and you’re immediately greeted by two things: enticing aromas and festive Latin music. Next come the smiling faces, welcoming you to this brand new (only three months old) spot that features a colorful and flavorful cuisine to brighten up a dreary Ohio winter.
TOLEDO, OH
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy