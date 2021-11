At the November 16 Alachua County School Board meeting, the first order of business was to elect a new Chair for the upcoming year. Member Leanetta McNealy, the outgoing Chair, immediately nominated Member Tina Certain, the outgoing Vice-Chair. She added, “Mr. [Robert] Hyatt has been doing so much with the protocol, with mitigation, and many other things with COVID; I’d like to recommend that he be Vice-Chair.” Certain seconded the motion. Before the motion was voted on, Member Mildred Russell nominated Hyatt as Chair. Member Gunnar Paulson seconded the motion.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO